Sooners visit No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence after confidence-boosting OT win at Texas Tech

NORMAN — Here’s one of the plays that was still floating around Porter Moser’s mind Monday afternoon from Saturday night’s 68-63 overtime win at Texas Tech, Oklahoma's first Big 12 victory of the season.

Forty-five seconds into the extra period inside United Supermarkets Arena, Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin blocked a Lamar Washington lay-in attempt. As the swatted ball careened out of bounds, Red Raiders forward Kevin Obanor chased after it and tossed his errant pass into the hands of OU Grant Sherfield, who proceeded to drive up the floor and eventually lay an assist off to Godwin for a transition slam and the first points of overtime.

It was one of those little plays that matter; the kind the Sooners had failed to make earlier in the week in tight defeats to ranked Texas and Iowa State teams; the kind of plays Moser was talking about when he spoke last week of “the inches” between winning and losing.

“Those are four-point swings,” he said of the sequence that swung overtime in OU's favor. “Instead of that guy laying it up, we got two. I thought we had four or five four-point swings by winning kind of plays”

The plays that shifted the Sooners’ fortunes in Lubbock now carry them into a Tuesday night matchup at No. 2 Kansas on the heels of a rejuvenating victory that followed a one-point loss to the Longhorns and a three-point defeat to Iowa State early last week, both on OU’s home floor.

“It was really big for our physique and our belief,” Moser said.

Waiting inside Allen Fieldhouse (8 p.m., ESPN2) is a Jayhawks team that climbed to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday and completed a 3-0 start to league play with a 76-62 win at West Virginia on Saturday. Kansas, which has not suffered a home loss to the Sooners (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) since February 1993, is led by junior forward Jalen Wilson who enters Tuesday pacing the conference with 20.2 points per game.

"His shot looks as good as I've seen it," Moser said. "He just looks so confident and he just poses problems."

The Sooners head to Kansas (14-1, 3-0) bolstered by a confidence from all that went right against Texas Tech. There was more to OU’s first road win of 2023 than the little moments in the closing stages.

The visit to the Red Raiders produced a career-best performance for freshman Milos Uzan, who poured in 18 points as the Sooners’ joint-leading scorer in his first conference away game.

"He's just a really good player for us right now playing confidently and we're confident with him," Moser said.

It also featured another stellar showing from Bijan Cortes, the sophomore Moser gushed over Monday.

“I see him locked in and I see him playing with a pace," he said. "I mean, he's really got a rhythm. We were really moving the ball I thought as good as anybody. Bijan was part of it."

And the five-point win at Texas Tech saw Godwin contribute quality minutes while OU coped without the fouled out Tanner Groves for the final 10:05 of game action.

“I think the guys and I felt great about that (win) because it gave us a great confidence boost,” said senior forward Jalen Hill.

Hill himself might have been the biggest individual bright spot of them all. He finished with 18 points — including eight in the overtime period — and nine rebounds, serving as the Sooners’ leading scorer for a second consecutive game.

“His confidence is going through the roof on both ends,” Moser said of Hill. “Just such a leader and key person for us.”

At the close of a week that started with two conference losses by a total of four points, OU willed itself to a directional change and confidence boost with the win at Texas Tech.

Where better place to build on that than inside Allen Fieldhouse on national TV Tuesday night?