Sooners use late run to knock off Ole Miss, 69-59

Oklahoma’s women’s basketball team used a 15-2 run over the final 5:50 of regulation that to spark the Sooners past Ole Miss, 69-59, in Norman on Sunday afternoon.

Four Sooners scored in double figures, led by Nevaeh Tot’s 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Ana Llanusa poured in 12 points, all in the first half, as the redshirt senior guard kept the Sooners in the game during the first half. Wooden and Naismith Award watch list honoree, Madi Williams impacted both ends of the floor, scoring 10 points paired with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Skylar Vann added 11 points, seven rebounds and a team-high three steals off the bench.

The Sooners shot 42.6% against Ole Miss, who entered the contest allowing just 49 points per game, good for 10th nationally. The Rebels came to Norman as the No. 5 offensive rebounding team in the country, pulling down 18.5 offensive boards per game, but were outrebounded 48-34 by the Sooners, who held Ole Miss to just 11 offensive rebounds.

OKLAHOMA 69, MISSISSIPPI 59

MISS 16 12 23 8 — 59

OU 14 20 20 15 — 69

Ole Miss (7-2): Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Collins 5-16 1-2 16, Scott 1-7 0-0 2, Taylor 1-9 1-2 3, Baker 9-18 3-4 22, Singleton 2-2 0-1 4, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Eaton 1-4 0-0 3, Igbokwe 3-4 0-0 6, Totals 23-64 6-11 59.

Oklahoma: LScott 1-4 0-0 2, Tot 4-7 2-2 13, Llanusa 5-9 0-0 12, Williams 4-12 2-4 10, Robertson 2-9 0-0 5, Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Vann 5-9 1-2 11, Tucker 1-2 1-1 3, RScott 2-3 4-4 8, Joens 0-1 0-0 0, Culliton 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 11-15 69.

3-point Goals: MISS 7-29 (Davis 0-1, Collins 5-12, Taylor 0-4, Baker 1-6, Thompson 0-2, Eaton 1-4), OU 6-20 (Tot 3-4, Llanusa 2-4, Williams 0-1, Robertson 1-7, Johnson 0-2, Vann 0-2). Assists: MISS 7 (Taylor 5), OU 15 (Tot 4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: MISS 34 (Baker 9), OU 48 (Williams 8). Total fouls: MISS 17, OU 16. Technical fouls: None. A: 3,285.