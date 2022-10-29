Sooners use defense and trickery to push past Iowa State, 27-13

AMES, Iowa — For the first time since Sept. 17, Oklahoma has consecutive wins.

Fresh off a bye week, the Sooners (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) grinded out a 27-13 win over Iowa State in front of an announced crowd of 58,716 inside Jack Trice Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Running Back Eric Gray carried 20 times for 101 yards and a score, powering an OU rushing attack that totaled 182 yards against the Big 12’s top defense. Dillon Gabriel finished 15-of-26 for 148 yards and a touchdown while Jalil Farooq led all OU pass catchers with four receptions for 74 yards in Week 9.

Faced with one of the nation’s top pass catchers, the Sooners limited Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson to 10 catches for 72 yards, his lowest single-game yardage total for the season.

The Sooners outgained Iowa State 227 to 144 in the opening half and held the Cyclones to nine total rushing yards before the break.

OU kicker Zach Schmit accounted for all 13 of the Sooners’ first-half points. The redshirt sophomore from Oklahoma City registered the first touchdown reception of his career on a well-executed fake field goal with 12:23 remaining in the second quarter. Schmit added field goals of 41 and 34 yards to give OU its 13-6 halftime advantage.

Iowa State’s first half scoring came courtesy of a kicker on 27 and 43-yard field goals by freshman Jace Gilbert.

Sooners went 7-of-17 on third down Saturday, including a 41-yard, third-quarter touchdown connection between Gabriel and Farooq on 3rd-and-11 in Iowa State territory. Farooq’s second touchdown of the season extended the OU lead to 20-6.

The Cyclones cut into OU’s lead on quarterback Hunter Dekkers’ 15-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jaylin Noel with 10:29 remaining. Late interceptions by Justin Broiles and Danny Stutsman dashed any further Iowa State comeback hopes before Gray delivered the game-icing score.

Up next for the Sooners is a Week 10 visit from Baylor at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Game time and broadcast information is to be announced.

Most valuable player: RB Eric Gray

The senior running back anchored the Sooners’ offense against an Iowa State team that prides itself on defense.

Gray finished with 101 rushing yards, including 71 in the first half. The Sooners finished with 182 yards against the Cyclones.

Gray was injured during a third-down run and couldn’t put pressure on his right leg when coming off the field. After spending nearly 25 minutes in the injury tent, Gray returned to the field in the fourth quarter and punched in the game-sealing score on a direct snap from four yards out with 4:36 remaining.

— Eric Bailey

Play of the game

The Sooners appeared content to settle for a chip shot field goal after Eric Gray was stuffed at the Cyclones’ goal line on 3rd down early in the second quarter.

Instead, OU dug into its bag of tricks and produced its first touchdown of the day.

Lined up for a 19-yard field goal attempt, OU holder Michael Turk took the snap and flipped the ball to a surging Schmit who ran it from two yards out to extend an early Sooners lead to 10-3.

YEEETT! @OU_Football TRADED THE FG FOR THE TD! 🔥 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YQQYlLsNgo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

OU’s latest bit of trickery in 2022 marked its second passing touchdown by a non-quarterback this fall. Tight end Brayden Willis fired a 24-yard strike to Marcus Major on a double-pass at Nebraska on Sept. 7.

— Eli Lederman

Line change

Oklahoma, traveling to its northern-most opponent in Big 12 play, showed a nod to the sport of hockey during its fourth drive of the game.

There was only three starters on the field when the drive started – quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Eric Gray and center Andrew Raym. After three plays, eight players raced onto the field, which was similar to a line change on the ice.

It appeared a package was put together for the younger players, who played with pace, during the bye week.

OU would end the drive with a touchdown coming on a fake field goal.

— Eric Bailey

Back in the fold

OU’s Week 9 visit to Ames saw the return of sophomore safety Billy Bowman, dressed and back in action for the first time since Oct. 1.

Bowman participated in pregame warmups and recorded two tackles during the 14-point win. He had been sidelined by a knee injury since the first quarter of OU’s Week 5 loss at TCU.

“We’re hopeful he will get back sooner rather than later,” Venables said of Bowman on Tuesday. “As of today, we don’t have an exact date for his return. He’s running around and trying to get shape and have the kind of stability that he needs and the confidence that goes along with that too.”

Sophomore defensive back Damond Harmon, who was carted off the field with an apparent back injury in the Oct. 1 defeat to the Horned Frogs, also dressed at Iowa State.

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes and offensive lineman Tyler Guyton did not dress Saturday.

— Eli Lederman