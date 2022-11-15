Sooners turn in most complete performance of 2022-23, trounce UNC-Wilmington in Norman

NORMAN — Three games into the 2022-23 slate, Oklahoma authored its most complete performance of the season Tuesday night.

The Sooners (2-1) knocked down their first four shots from the field, dished 19 assists, held UNC-Wilmington (1-2) to 35.1% shooting and led by double-digits from the 13:42 mark of the first half onward in a 74-53 win inside Lloyd Noble Center.

It was a performance powered by ball movement.

“It's just been our complete emphasis since the opening game,” OU coach Porter Moser said.

“We did a lot of good things. And then our last couple of practices, it's been continuing to be emphasized to make one more, the extra pass. The ball moves a lot better in the air than on the deck all the time.”

Joe Bamisile’s season-best 15 points provided the offensive spark on the Sooners’ sharpest shooting night of the season. OU shot 53.1% (26-49) from the field and 43.5% (10-23) on 3-pointers with 11 individual scorers and a season-high 30 points off the bench. Grant Sherfield (15 points, six assists) and C.J. Noland (11) joined Bamisile in double figures, while Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill pulled down nine boards each.

Up next: The Sooners close their season-opening four-game homestand with a Friday night visit from South Alabama. OU will represent the Jaguars' second major conference opponent of the week following their Wednesday night meeting with No. 18 Alabama. Tip-off inside Lloyd Noble Center is set for 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.

Hot start

The Sooners’ dominant effort began with a blazing start from deep.

Jacob Groves (7 points) knocked down a wide open 3-pointer to set off the proceedings. Noland followed with another, his first made 3-pointer of the season. On the next possession, Sherfield hit a deep mid-range jumper that was later changed to a 3-pointer. And OU led 12-2 on Noland’s second triple on the next trip down the court.

“It’s huge because we came in at that first media and everybody knew,” Moser said of the sharp start. “Everyone could tell. If you were watching, you could tell. We emphasized it, we spaced it, we made the extra pass. We’ve gotta keep playing like that. I know sometimes it’s hard, defenses and everything. I think our guys knew it.”

The Sooners’ 4-of-4 start from 3-point range opened a blistering early shooting performance that catapulted OU to a double-digit advantage it never relinquished. Over the initial 11:04, the Sooners shot 10-of-15 from the field and 6-of-9 from deep to lead 28-12 on a Tanner Groves 3-pointer.

Bamisile breaks out

Here’s Porter Moser on Bamisile's slow start to the season Monday afternoon: “The remedy for Joe is gonna be to see some of these shots fall for him.”

On Tuesday, the shots finally fell.

Bamisile, the transfer from George Washington, powered the Sooners with an efficient 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting with three made 3-pointers on five attempts from deep in his most productive performance in an OU uniform.

What was the difference Tuesday? Not much, according to Bamisile.

“I took very similar shots. I just made them,” he said. “We have a really good offense. I’m in position to make open shots. Tonight was just in due time to make them.”

But did anything feel different once the shots started falling? Most certainly.

(It was) a little relieving, to be honest,” Bamisile said. “It was tough those first couple of games. But you have to stay confident and stay and put in the work.”

Ball movement

Across its first two games this season, OU recorded 16 assists and 34 turnovers.

On Tuesday, the Sooners tallied 19 assists and the gave the ball away only 12 times.

"We have really good point guards. Bijan (Cortes). Los (Uzan). Grant (Sherfield). Really good passing," Bamisile said. "Our bigs are super unselfish. I’m never going to turn down an open shot. If I’m open, it’s going to go toward the basket. Just thankful that some went in. Going forward, I hope as a team, we can continue to move the ball and continue to play together."

OU's notched more than assists in a game only twice last season.