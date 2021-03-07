Sooners try to remain upbeat despite entering Big 12 Tournament with four-game losing streak

Oklahoma being slotted in an opening-round game of the Big 12 Tournament seemed nearly impossible just two weeks ago.
OU plateaued at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It was targeted for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Life was good for Sooner Nation.
Instead of enjoying a day off, the Sooners will instead open as the No. 7 seed and face Iowa State in an 8 p.m. game Wednesday inside the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.
Four straight losses — twice to Oklahoma State as well as setbacks against Kansas State and Texas — sent the team down the conference standings.
How does this squad bounce back from this late-season swoon?
“We’ve just got to stay locked in with each other. Just keep talking with each other, see what we got to do and see what we did wrong and fix all that,” OU senior Alondes Williams said after last week’s Texas loss. “And at the end of the day, we’ve just got to fix the little things to better us like we did at the beginning of the season coming in.
“Our (mentality) is strong. We (aren’t going to let anything) bother us. We’ve just got to let this loss get past us and just focus on the future.”
The Sooners (14-9) registered a pair of regular-season victories against Iowa State, but neither was a rollover. OU pulled away late to win 79-72 at home on Feb. 6 and 66-56 in Ames on Feb. 20.
The Cyclones (2-21) didn’t win a Big 12 game this season, dropping all 18 contests including a 61-56 loss Saturday at Kansas State.
While Oklahoma will be expected to be a heavy favorite for the opening-round game, recent history is not on the school’s side.
The Sooners have not won a Big 12 tournament game since the 2016 Final Four season. Beginning with a semifinal loss to West Virginia that season (a memorable game when Buddy Hield’s potential game-winning, half-court 3-pointer was not counted since it left his hand a split-second late), OU has lost four straight in the event.
OU did claim the No. 3 seed last season, but the game against the Mountaineers and the entire tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.
Oklahoma has played Iowa State more in the Big 12 tournament than any current conference school other than Kansas. The Sooners are 6-4 against the Cyclones with the 2016 quarterfinal victory over ISU.
The Sooners received extra time to practice following Thursday’s loss. Kruger is glad for the extra work, and emphasizing focus on each possession.
“The margin is small. It’s one play here, one play there,” Kruger said. ” I don’t think we’re playing much differently than when we won seven out of eight. We’ve got to finish games differently. Those games we did finish, these (last four losses) we haven’t. We have to play better for 40 minutes, regardless.”