Sooners try to remain upbeat despite entering Big 12 Tournament with four-game losing streak

Oklahoma being slotted in an opening-round game of the Big 12 Tournament seemed nearly impossible just two weeks ago.

OU plateaued at No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It was targeted for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Life was good for Sooner Nation.

Instead of enjoying a day off, the Sooners will instead open as the No. 7 seed and face Iowa State in an 8 p.m. game Wednesday inside the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

Four straight losses — twice to Oklahoma State as well as setbacks against Kansas State and Texas — sent the team down the conference standings.

How does this squad bounce back from this late-season swoon?

“We’ve just got to stay locked in with each other. Just keep talking with each other, see what we got to do and see what we did wrong and fix all that,” OU senior Alondes Williams said after last week’s Texas loss. “And at the end of the day, we’ve just got to fix the little things to better us like we did at the beginning of the season coming in.

“Our (mentality) is strong. We (aren’t going to let anything) bother us. We’ve just got to let this loss get past us and just focus on the future.”