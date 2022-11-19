Sooners try to rebound from lopsided loss with nonconference contest against UT Arlington

No. 16 Oklahoma at UT Arlington
3:30 p.m. Sunday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
ESPN+
Records: Oklahoma 3-1, UT Arlington 2-1
Three storylines
Trying to rebound: The Sooners are coming off their first loss this season, a 124-78 setback to Utah. Oklahoma gave up its largest point total in school history in the road loss.
Headed south: OU will play its third consecutive game away from Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners will face UT Arlington, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.
Off the bench: Skylar Vann continues to shine coming off the bench. The junior is averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game through the first four contests.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World