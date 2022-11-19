 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Sooners try to rebound from lopsided loss with nonconference contest against UT Arlington

  • Updated
  • 0

No. 16 Oklahoma at UT Arlington

3:30 p.m. Sunday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma 3-1, UT Arlington 2-1

Three storylines

Trying to rebound: The Sooners are coming off their first loss this season, a 124-78 setback to Utah. Oklahoma gave up its largest point total in school history in the road loss.

Headed south: OU will play its third consecutive game away from Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners will face UT Arlington, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season.

Off the bench: Skylar Vann continues to shine coming off the bench. The junior is averaging 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game through the first four contests.

People are also reading…

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert