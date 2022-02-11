Sooners try to break 19-game losing streak inside Allen Fieldhouse

Oklahoma at No. 8 Kansas
Noon Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
CBS, KTBZ-1430
Records: OU 14-10, 4-7 Big 12; Kansas 19-4, 8-2
Three storylines
Bubble watch: Oklahoma will try for its first victory inside Allen Fieldhouse since 1993.
The Sooners, with an upset, could also improve their NCAA Tournament status. Following Wednesday’s win over No. 9 Texas Tech, the team’s resume was strengthened.
Does Porter Moser think his players pay attention to bracketologists?
“It’s so hard not to see it now. They’ve been talking about it since Jan. 1 it seems. To say we don’t look at it is a little bit naïve,” Moser said. “But we all understand it’s part of it. You get a good win, you put it in the bank. That’s the joy of the Big 12. It’s really hard to go through the Big 12. But it’s opportunities. You get wins, you put them in the bank.
“It’s different than other leagues that don’t have all these opportunities. Guys know it. Everybody knows it. You act like you don’t. It’s everywhere. It’s social media. Every sports channel talks about it. Our guys have to focus on the task at hand. You can’t just worry about that and stare at all that. What do you have to do to win? I thought we did a great job of focusing on what we had to do to win that last game.”
Beware of the Phog: Oklahoma hasn’t won since Terry Evans hit a game-clinching 3-pointer in the final minute in 1993. Since then, Oklahoma has lost 19 consecutive games.
Elijah Harkless made his first start as an Oklahoma player in last season’s contest. What advice does he have for his younger teammates?
“It's going to be a tough crowd. They're going to be for their team. They're going to be loud,” Harkless said. “I've never experienced a full Allen Fieldhouse, so I'm just as anxious as them. But we'll be all right, just stick together like Coach always says. It doesn't matter what other people think outside of the room or the noise outside. It's just us, the 15, 18 or 20 people that travel. If we stick together, we'll be good."
Matching wits: Moser has known KU coach Bill Self since the 1990s.
“I met Bill back when he was with Oral Roberts and I think I was with Tony Barone at Texas A&M. I just remember Bill is just a real personable guy,” Moser said. “I mean he always knew everybody's name, high energy, but I always thought he was a really good coach. His teams are just so well-coached every stop he's been at. They've been really tough defensively and then they execute offensively.”
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World