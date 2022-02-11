Sooners try to break 19-game losing streak inside Allen Fieldhouse

Oklahoma at No. 8 Kansas

Noon Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

CBS, KTBZ-1430

Records: OU 14-10, 4-7 Big 12; Kansas 19-4, 8-2

Three storylines

Bubble watch: Oklahoma will try for its first victory inside Allen Fieldhouse since 1993.

The Sooners, with an upset, could also improve their NCAA Tournament status. Following Wednesday’s win over No. 9 Texas Tech, the team’s resume was strengthened.

Does Porter Moser think his players pay attention to bracketologists?

“It’s so hard not to see it now. They’ve been talking about it since Jan. 1 it seems. To say we don’t look at it is a little bit naïve,” Moser said. “But we all understand it’s part of it. You get a good win, you put it in the bank. That’s the joy of the Big 12. It’s really hard to go through the Big 12. But it’s opportunities. You get wins, you put them in the bank.