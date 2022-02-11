 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sooners try to break 19-game losing streak inside Allen Fieldhouse
0 Comments
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA MEN'S BASKETBALL

Sooners try to break 19-game losing streak inside Allen Fieldhouse

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gibson looks to build off 30-point performance against Kansas

Oklahoma's Umoja Gibson will try to continue momentum from his 30-point performance against Texas Tech when the Sooners face Kansas on Saturday.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

Oklahoma at No. 8 Kansas

Noon Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

CBS, KTBZ-1430

Records: OU 14-10, 4-7 Big 12; Kansas 19-4, 8-2

Three storylines

Bubble watch: Oklahoma will try for its first victory inside Allen Fieldhouse since 1993.

The Sooners, with an upset, could also improve their NCAA Tournament status. Following Wednesday’s win over No. 9 Texas Tech, the team’s resume was strengthened.

Does Porter Moser think his players pay attention to bracketologists?

“It’s so hard not to see it now. They’ve been talking about it since Jan. 1 it seems. To say we don’t look at it is a little bit naïve,” Moser said. “But we all understand it’s part of it. You get a good win, you put it in the bank. That’s the joy of the Big 12. It’s really hard to go through the Big 12. But it’s opportunities. You get wins, you put them in the bank.

“It’s different than other leagues that don’t have all these opportunities. Guys know it. Everybody knows it. You act like you don’t. It’s everywhere. It’s social media. Every sports channel talks about it. Our guys have to focus on the task at hand. You can’t just worry about that and stare at all that. What do you have to do to win? I thought we did a great job of focusing on what we had to do to win that last game.”

Beware of the Phog: Oklahoma hasn’t won since Terry Evans hit a game-clinching 3-pointer in the final minute in 1993. Since then, Oklahoma has lost 19 consecutive games.

Elijah Harkless made his first start as an Oklahoma player in last season’s contest. What advice does he have for his younger teammates?

“It's going to be a tough crowd. They're going to be for their team. They're going to be loud,” Harkless said. “I've never experienced a full Allen Fieldhouse, so I'm just as anxious as them. But we'll be all right, just stick together like Coach always says. It doesn't matter what other people think outside of the room or the noise outside. It's just us, the 15, 18 or 20 people that travel. If we stick together, we'll be good."

Matching wits: Moser has known KU coach Bill Self since the 1990s.

“I met Bill back when he was with Oral Roberts and I think I was with Tony Barone at Texas A&M. I just remember Bill is just a real personable guy,” Moser said. “I mean he always knew everybody's name, high energy, but I always thought he was a really good coach. His teams are just so well-coached every stop he's been at. They've been really tough defensively and then they execute offensively.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OU Sports Extra: Softball, Riley, Gabriel, Coale and hoops

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poor shooting dooms Sooners in fourth straight Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State
OU Sports Extra

Poor shooting dooms Sooners in fourth straight Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

  • Updated

It’s been a while since the Sooners have celebrated a win over their in-state rival. OSU has now defeated Oklahoma in four straight games which is the Cowboys longest win streak since 1964-65.

Bedlam notebook: OSU remembers the 10 in 64-55 win over OU

Bill Haisten: Saturday hero Kalib Boone votes yes on sustaining Bedlam basketball series

Photos: OSU claims Bedlam basketball victory over OU, 64-55

'Go be me': Kalib Boone breaks out, Cowboys top Sooners in Bedlam, 64-55

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert