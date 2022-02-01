Sooners try for rare sweep of Baylor in key Big 12 matchup

No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 9 Baylor
7 p.m. Wednesday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas
Stream: ESPN+
Records: Oklahoma 18-3, 7-2 Big 12; Baylor 15-4, 5-2
Three storylines
Aiming for sweep: Oklahoma begins the second run through the Big 12 schedule with the road trip to Baylor. OU is tied with Iowa State atop the Big 12 standings and takes a five-game winning streak into Wednesday’s contest.
If OU is able to beat the Lady Bears, it would be the first season sweep in 12 years. Oklahoma also would beat consecutive top-10 opponents in consecutive games for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Sooners beat Texas 65-63 on Saturday.
Still scoring: Oklahoma is averaging 85.9 points per game, which is second nationally. The school record of 84.5 points per game was set in the 1984-85 campaign. OU also averages 20 assists per contest, which ranks fourth in the country and is averaging 9.6 3-pointers per game, which is ninth-most in Division 1.
T-Rob’s 3s: Taylor Robertson continues to march up the NCAA all-time 3-pointer leaders list. The senior has already set the Big 12 and school record with 407 career 3-pointers this season. The all-time record was set by Kelsey Mitchell, who had 497 3s during her Ohio State career.
Robertson has made at least one 3-pointer in 29 consecutive games.
Robertson also is the NCAA’s active leader in free-throw percentage. She’s made 91.9% of her career tries.
