Sooners try for rare sweep of Baylor in key Big 12 matchup

No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 9 Baylor

7 p.m. Wednesday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

Stream: ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma 18-3, 7-2 Big 12; Baylor 15-4, 5-2

Three storylines

Aiming for sweep: Oklahoma begins the second run through the Big 12 schedule with the road trip to Baylor. OU is tied with Iowa State atop the Big 12 standings and takes a five-game winning streak into Wednesday’s contest.

If OU is able to beat the Lady Bears, it would be the first season sweep in 12 years. Oklahoma also would beat consecutive top-10 opponents in consecutive games for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Sooners beat Texas 65-63 on Saturday.

Still scoring: Oklahoma is averaging 85.9 points per game, which is second nationally. The school record of 84.5 points per game was set in the 1984-85 campaign. OU also averages 20 assists per contest, which ranks fourth in the country and is averaging 9.6 3-pointers per game, which is ninth-most in Division 1.