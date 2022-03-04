Sooners travel to K-State; Saturday's winner avoids play-in game in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma at Kansas State

3 p.m. Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

ESPN+

Records: OU 16-14, 6-11 Big 12; K-State 14-15, 6-11

Three storylines

Playing for day off: The stakes are simple for Saturday’s game between OU and Kansas State. The winner gets the No. 7 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament and will get an extra day off. The loser will be forced to play a play-in game against No. 9 West Virginia at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Kansas City.

Oklahoma defeated the Wildcats 71-69 on Jan. 1 and has won two consecutive games for the first time in 2022.

“I think everybody is just like really excited,” OU’s Jalen Hill said. “It’s March, best time of the year right here. For us, just getting ready for tomorrow, it’s the biggest game. We have to prepare and get ready and go out there and have fun.

“We all know what’s at stake, playing Wednesday or Thursday and a chance at trying to get to the tournament.”

Scoring the basketball: Oklahoma scored 72 points against West Virginia on Tuesday night. It’s the most that the Sooners had scored in regulation since reaching that same offensive output 10 games earlier against the Mountaineers.

What are the key factors for the Sooners to have success against K-State’s defense?

“We’re going to have to really be strong with the ball. I thought we went too deep a handful of times on the drives (in the last meeting). You’ve got to be able to kick it,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “You just can’t stop if they take away your first or second options. You’ve got to keep moving because they’re well drilled.”

Final Big 12 weekend: Moser knew he was going to be in for some tough league nights during his first run through the Big 12.

What does the former Loyola coach think about the conference?

“It’s a very old league. It’s an unforgiving league,” Moser said. “Look at the ages and how old this league is. And then it’s elite coaches defensively. There’s no let-up. Every night you are playing elite defenses.

“That’s the thing, going through this league, with 10 teams there was no bottom.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

