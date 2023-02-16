NORMAN — Walter Rouse, the transfer offensive tackle from Stanford, has only one regret from the offseason recruiting process that ended with a U-turn to Oklahoma and landed him with the Sooners for his fifth season in college football in 2023.

“I do regret me committing to Nebraska because I wish I took more time to consider my decision,” Rouse told reporters Thursday afternoon. "That’s a learning lesson.”

“But aside from that I have no regrets,” he continued. “I’m happy to be at Oklahoma.”

As the countdown to the Sooners’ March 22 spring camp opener approaches, Rouse can likely be penciled into OU’s starting lineup for the Sept. 2 visit from Arkansas State; perhaps the most certain of the Sooners’ transfer newcomers to feature in the 2023 season opener.

At 6-foot-6, 323-pounds with 40 college games under his belt, Walter Rouse comes to Norman as the ideal replacement for NFL Draft-bound left tackle Anton Harrison in 2023.

OU coach Brent Venables on Thursday noted Rouse’s choice to spend another season in the college ranks after an injury halted his own NFL momentum at the end of 2022 season. Rouse confirmed he suffered a torn right labrum late last fall.

With the Sooners, Rouse hopes to take advantage of what he called his “window of opportunity” to pursue a career in the NFL.

“He's a massive athlete on the offensive line,” Venables said. “...he's got a big personality, really sharp, incredibly intelligent, really neat young man and meets a tremendous need for us on the offensive line there at tackle.”

Yet for the perfect fit Rouse seemingly is for OU, his path to the Sooners was not without relative drama.

After entering the transfer portal in the weeks following the 2022 regular season, Rouse whittled his finalists down to OU, Nebraska and Iowa before giving his commitment to the Huskers on Jan. 11. That verbal pledge lasted all of a few days before Rouse flipped his commitment to the Sooners.

In between, Rouse wrestled with his initial choice.

“I locked myself in my room,” he recalled. “Just really talking with myself. ‘Did I make the right decision? Did I make the right decision?’”

“And I can truly say with all my heart, I don’t regret this one bit,” he added. “Oklahoma was the school for me. And while I know it’s not in good taste — even me when I’d see other players (flip), I’d say I’d never do that. That’s not the type of player I am. I know the people in Nebraska definitely (disagree) and I wish it did not go down that way. But because of what I felt I had to do what was right for me and my family.”

A month on from his portal flip to OU and weeks into life on campus with the Sooners, Rouse is at peace with his decision.

“It wouldn’t be fair to Nebraska if I went there but my mind was half somewhere else and not being able to give them my all,” he said. “So that’s why I ended up making the decision to go to Oklahoma. And honestly I have no regrets.”