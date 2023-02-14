NORMAN — Oklahoma leaned on the combined efforts of Grant Sherfield, Milos Uzan, Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves to topple No. 12 Kansas State 79-65 inside Lloyd Noble Center Tuesday night, breathing life into the Sooners’ fading postseason hopes with their first win over a ranked opponent in a month.

Sherfield led the standout OU starters with 22 points, a season-high eight rebounds and six assists in perhaps his most complete performances as a Sooner.

Groves added 16 points of his own on 5-of-7 shooting to go with six rebounds and a pair of steals. Behind him, Uzan matched a season-best three made 3-pointers to power his 13 points and Hill followed with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Valentine’s Day breakout snaps a seven-game Big 12 losing streak for OU (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) and hands the Sooners their first league win since a 79-75 victory over West Virginia on Jan. 14. Tuesday’s win over the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) marks OU’s first regular season league win over an opponent ranked inside the AP Top 25 since Feb. 9, 2022, when the Sooners topped Texas Tech 70-55 in Norman.

Baskets from Sherfield, Uzan, Groves and Hill forced an early Kansas State timeout and gave the Sooners a 9-2 lead 2:12 into the action. Sherfield tallied 10 points in an all-around first-half performance that included five rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes. Groves joined him with 10 first-half points for a share of the team lead at the break.

The Wildcats responded to OU’s initial barrage with an 11-0 run and held a lead for nearly 10 minutes of the first half behind 13 points from forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who added five rebounds in the period.

Sherfield went 4-of-9 from the field in the opening half and leveled the score at 36-36 when he sank his second 3-pointer of the period with under 10 seconds to go before halftime.

The Sooners jumped to 10-point lead and stirred the sparse home crowd with a 12-0 run in the early minutes of the second half. The scoring flurry powered by 3-pointers from Sherfield, Groves and Uzan had OU ahead 48-38 with 16:32 remaining.

Kansas State hit back with baskets from Ismael Massoud and Desi Sills before Hill restored the 10-point advantage with a 3-pointer at the 14:17 mark and the Sooners’ lead grew as large as 13 on Oweh’s fastbreak lay-in with 12:02 remaining. OU led 67-53 with 5:26 remaining at the end of a 6-0 run and never saw its lead cut below 13 over the final 5:53.

The Sooners visit No. 6 Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on ESPN+.