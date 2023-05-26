Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAN — Behind the pitching of Jordy Bahl and home runs from Cydney Sanders, Haley Lee and Alyssa Brito, top-seeded Oklahoma rolled past No. 16 Clemson, 9-2, in Game 1 of the NCAA Norman Super Regional on Friday afternoon.

The win takes the Sooners one step closer to the 2023 Women’s College World Series and ties OU (55-1) for the all-time Division I record for consecutive wins at 47 straight victories. Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional is set for noon Saturday and will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

Bahl, the sophomore right-hander, successfully navigated trouble throughout her 19th start of the season, stranding nine base runners on eight hits, six strikeouts and no walks over 5⅓ innings. Caroline Jacobsen’s fifth-inning, two-run double produced Clemson’s only scoring of the day and marked the sole blemish for Bahl, who improved to 17-1 in 2023.

Clemson (49-11) opened with junior Valerie Cagle in the circle and the NFCA National Player of the Year finalist largely kept a lid on the Sooners’ lineup in the early innings, allowing one hit to the first 15 batters she faced.

OU, however, didn’t need much to scratch a pair of early runs. Lee’s sacrifice fly plated Jayda Coleman to open the scoring in the first inning and the Sooners led 2-0 in the second frame after Grace Lyons came home on a passed ball.

OU’s lead grew to 4-0 on Cydney Sanders’ fourth-inning, two-run blast into Home Run Village beyond the wall in left field for her eighth home run of the season.

The Tigers’ two-run fifth inning cut into the Sooner lead to 4-2 before OU responded in a big way in the bottom half.

Three straight singles via Rylie Boone, Coleman and Tiare Jennings set the stage for Lee’s grand slam that chased Cagle (4.0 IP, 8 runs, 7 earned, 1 BB, 2 Ks) from the game. The Sooners led 9-2 one batter later on Brito’s solo shot on the second pitch she saw from Clemson reliever Millie Thompson.

Alex Storako replaced Bahl with one out in the fifth inning and retired each of the five batters faced.

OU now sits one win away from its seventh consecutive trip to the Women’s College World Series at Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, where the Sooners have claimed each of the last two national championships in 2021 and 2022.

At 47 straight wins dating back to Feb. 24, OU can eclipse the NCAA Division I record for consecutive wins set by Arizona in 1997 in Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional Saturday. The Sooners have not lost since suffering a 4-3 defeat at Baylor on Feb. 19.