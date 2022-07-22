Sooners tight end Brayden Willis named to Mackey Award watch list

Oklahoma’s Brayden Willis is among 55 players named to the 2022 preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award — given annually to the nation’s top tight end — Friday morning.

Willis enters his fifth season at OU in 2022. The tight end from Arlington, Texas, appeared in 13 games last fall, hauling in 15 passes from 177 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. Willis has averaged 13.4 yards per reception across 45 career games.

The OU tight end is joined on the watch list by four others from the Big 12: Baylor’s Ben Sims, Texas Tech’s Baylor Cupp, West Virginia’s Mike O’Laughlin and Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders. Former Sooner Austin Stogner also made the list ahead of his debut season at South Carolina.

Mark Andrews (2017) remains the first and only OU tight end to take home the Mackey Award.