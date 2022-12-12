 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sooners tight end Brayden Willis accepts invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl

  Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma vs Texas Tech (copy)

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) stiff arms Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad Williams (0) during the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis has accepted an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, the annual pro scouting event announced Monday morning.

Willis, the fifth-year tight end who charted career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2022, is now among the handful of Sooners headed for the Senior Bowl, joining running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Wanya Morris and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. Senior Bowl week begins Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala, concluding with the Senior Bowl game on Feb. 4.

Thirty-five catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns made for the finest regular season of Willis’ career this fall. Only Sooners Marvin Mims (52 catches) and Drake Stoops (37) have hauled in more passes than Willis in 2022.

OU coach Brent Venables confirmed on Dec. 4 that Gray, Morris and Redmond are among the Sooners sitting out of the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl. Willis has been clear on his intentions to participate in the bowl matchup with Florida State.

“I’m playing in the bowl game,” he said following OU’s regular season finale on Nov. 26.

“That’s who I am,” Willis continued. “I’m not going to opt out of the bowl game. I never had a doubt that I wasn’t going to play in a bowl game. Y’all are the first ones to ask me.”

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

