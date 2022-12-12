Sooners tight end Brayden Willis accepts invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis has accepted an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl, the annual pro scouting event announced Monday morning.

Willis, the fifth-year tight end who charted career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2022, is now among the handful of Sooners headed for the Senior Bowl, joining running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Wanya Morris and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. Senior Bowl week begins Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala, concluding with the Senior Bowl game on Feb. 4.

Thirty-five catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns made for the finest regular season of Willis’ career this fall. Only Sooners Marvin Mims (52 catches) and Drake Stoops (37) have hauled in more passes than Willis in 2022.

OU coach Brent Venables confirmed on Dec. 4 that Gray, Morris and Redmond are among the Sooners sitting out of the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl. Willis has been clear on his intentions to participate in the bowl matchup with Florida State.

“I’m playing in the bowl game,” he said following OU’s regular season finale on Nov. 26.

“That’s who I am,” Willis continued. “I’m not going to opt out of the bowl game. I never had a doubt that I wasn’t going to play in a bowl game. Y’all are the first ones to ask me.”