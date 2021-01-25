Sooners take fresh Top 25 ranking into hornet's nest at Texas

Kruger was asked how difficult it would be to abruptly leave from your team in mid-season.

“Very difficult to step away. It’s something, when you’ve been doing it for a lot of years, you are used to being there every time,” Kruger said. “Any time you can’t be there, for any reason, then it would be really difficult. I’ve spoken to Shaka. I hope he continues to get better and recover and get healthy and stay safe.”

Brady Manek is still being weaved into the lineup. He hasn’t started in the past two games with Elijah Harkless stepping in his spot.

Harkless has played well. He was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week after leading the conference in steals (six) and rebounds (20) in wins over Kansas State and Kansas.

Since adding Harkless into the starting lineup, OU has gone 3-1 with the only loss coming at KU.

Kruger was asked if he will keep the junior guard in the starting lineup.

“He’s made consistent progress. He’s coming off a couple of games where he’s played really well,” Kruger said. “Regardless of who starts, it’s great to have quality people, whether it be EJ coming off the bench or Brady coming off the bench, Victor (Iwuakor) or whoever.

“We’ve got really good depth and confidence with whoever comes into the ball game. Right now, we have a lot of individuals playing well and playing well as a group. Most importantly, you have to continue to focus on continuing to make progress and get better.”

