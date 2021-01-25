Sooners take fresh Top 25 ranking into hornet's nest at Texas

What’s Oklahoma’s reward for entering the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season?
It’s a seven-game stretch that features six opponents ranked among the nation’s top 11 teams.
OU coach Lon Kruger has always propped the Big 12 Conference’s tough schedule. But this season might be a little different than years past.
“This year, maybe a little more extreme if you consider the amount of teams ranked or nearly ranked. It’s a tough league,” Kruger said. “The other coaches are great. The depth of players is great. I think the defenses this year across the league are just a little better top to bottom as they’ve ever been -- and they’ve always been good.
“It seems like the emphasis defensively for a lot of teams has been ramped up a little bit, which makes it more grueling and more challenging and tough every night out.”
On Tuesday, the No. 24 Sooners (9-4 overall, 5-3 in Big 12) will play at fifth-ranked Texas in Austin. The 6 p.m. contest begins a rough schedule that includes No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Texas Tech, Iowa State, No. 2 Baylor, No. 11 West Virginia and a home rematch against Texas.
The Longhorns (11-2, 5-1) will be without head coach Shaka Smart, who announced on his social media account that he has tested positive for COVID.
Kruger was asked how difficult it would be to abruptly leave from your team in mid-season.
“Very difficult to step away. It’s something, when you’ve been doing it for a lot of years, you are used to being there every time,” Kruger said. “Any time you can’t be there, for any reason, then it would be really difficult. I’ve spoken to Shaka. I hope he continues to get better and recover and get healthy and stay safe.”
Brady Manek is still being weaved into the lineup. He hasn’t started in the past two games with Elijah Harkless stepping in his spot.
Harkless has played well. He was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week after leading the conference in steals (six) and rebounds (20) in wins over Kansas State and Kansas.
Since adding Harkless into the starting lineup, OU has gone 3-1 with the only loss coming at KU.
Kruger was asked if he will keep the junior guard in the starting lineup.
“He’s made consistent progress. He’s coming off a couple of games where he’s played really well,” Kruger said. “Regardless of who starts, it’s great to have quality people, whether it be EJ coming off the bench or Brady coming off the bench, Victor (Iwuakor) or whoever.
“We’ve got really good depth and confidence with whoever comes into the ball game. Right now, we have a lot of individuals playing well and playing well as a group. Most importantly, you have to continue to focus on continuing to make progress and get better.”