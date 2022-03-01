Sooners take down visiting West Virginia

NORMAN — After two months of exasperation, Oklahoma finally broke through Tuesday.

It topped West Virginia, 72-59, at Lloyd Noble Center. It took until the regular-season home finale, but the Sooners finally have a Big 12 Conference winning streak.

The Sooners hadn’t won back-to-back games since it followed up a 72-48 victory over Alcorn State on Dec. 22 with a two-point victory over Kansas State on Jan. 1.

“We’ve stayed with it,” OU coach Porter Moser said.

It certainly helps to have back-to-back home games against teams currently eighth (Oklahoma State) and last (West Virginia) in the Big 12 Conference standings. For a team with the faintest of NCAA Tournament hopes, OU will take anything.

Tuesday night, the only frustration came from OU’s inability to put the Mountaineers away until the final minutes. Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The double-double was the second straight game he’s accomplished the feat. The Sooners shot 52.9% (27 of 51). Jordan Goldwire scored 16 points to go along with four assists. Jaden Hill finished with 10 points.

However, it wasn’t like OU did enough to show there’s a vast gap between the teams. The Sooners held the Mountaineers to 37.7% shooting (23 for 61), but never managed to lead by more than 14 points. OU’s 10 first-half turnovers provided enough oxygen for West Virginia, which had lost six straight prior to Tuesday, to hang around.

It stayed that way until the final five minutes. The Sooners connected on their final six shot attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers. Groves hit two during that span.

“Once you get into a rhythm, you can get things going,” Groves said. “Every time they were able to get a run going, we answered right back. That’s just huge for us. It’s (good) to be at home and be able to turn the momentum just like that. That was big-time for us.”

The Sooners went 8-for-20 from 3-point range. Jacob Groves went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. The open looks were there. West Virginia did everything it could to chase Umoja Gibson off the 3-point line. Gibson only attempted three 3-pointers. He finished with eight points.

The Mountaineers, who were led by Malik Curry’s 17-point effort, only shot 22% (8 for 36) in the first half. Still, after Tax Sherman, who scored 11 points, nailed a 3-pointer from the wing as the opening period’s final seconds ticked away, OU’s lead was a meager four points. The game remained tight until OU heated up over the final minutes.

Considering OU nearly blew a double-digit lead in the Bedlam victory, the Sooners learned from recent experience.

“All that we showed them was the last five minutes of regulation and the overtime. I might have been nuts, but I showed them losing a 13-point lead and what we could have done better,” Moser said. "Then showed them in the overtime, how they bounced back. I thought that showed great character. Punched in the gut, could have said 'here we go again'. We rallied and won. That’s what I showed them. I thought we were much better in the last five minutes in terms of executing, good possessions and getting stops defensively.”

The loss ensured the Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14) will be the No. 9 seed for next week’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo. OU kept hope alive that it can avoid the play-in game with the Mountaineers on March 9. The No. 8 seed rests on what happens when the Big 12 Conference wraps up regular-season play this weekend. At 3 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, the Sooners face Kansas State. OU could move up to the Big 12 tournament’s No. 7 seed with a victory and avoid playing on Wednesday night.

OKLAHOMA 72, WEST VIRGINIA 59

WEST VIRGINIA (14-16): Bridges 1-3 2-2 5, Cottrell 1-5 0-0 3, Ke.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, McNeil 1-8 2-2 5, Sherman 4-11 0-0 11, Curry 8-15 0-0 17, Paulicap 5-8 0-0 10, Ko.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Carrigan 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Osabuohien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 4-4 59.

OKLAHOMA (16-14): T.Groves 7-11 1-1 17, Hill 2-3 6-8 10, Gibson 4-9 0-1 8, Goldwire 6-10 3-3 16, J.Groves 3-5 0-0 9, Noland 2-4 0-0 5, Cortes 2-6 0-0 4, Chargois 1-2 0-0 3, M.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 10-13 72.

Halftime: OU 28-24. 3-Point Goals: WVU 9-23 (Sherman 3-7, Ke.Johnson 1-1, Curry 1-2, Ko.Johnson 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Cottrell 1-3, McNeil 1-4, Wilson 0-1), Oklahoma 8-20 (J.Groves 3-4, T.Groves 2-5, Chargois 1-2, Noland 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, Cortes 0-1, Gibson 0-3). Rebounds: WVU 30 (Curry 6), OU 25 (T.Groves 10). Assists: WVU 8 (Curry 4), OU 12 (Goldwire 4). Total Fouls: WVU 14, OU 11. A: 7,259 (11,562).