Sooners take Bedlam basketball victory in overtime

NORMAN — Oklahoma State closed regulation on a 15-4 run to force overtime at Lloyd Noble Center before Oklahoma pulled away in the extra period Saturday, breathing life back into the Sooners’ postseason hopes in a 66-62 victory.
Marvin Johnson’s steal and fastbreak finish with 15 seconds remaining put the Cowboys (13-15, 6-10 Big 12) and sealed coach Porter Moser’s first Bedlam victory. Johnson scored 10 points as one of five OU (15-14, 5-11) players in double figures.
Tanner Groves paced the Sooners with 14 points, followed by 13 each from Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire.
The Cowboys authored a late scoring surge in an otherwise listless offensive performance. Avery Anderson paced the Cowboys with a game-high 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Cisse, who was replaced by Kalib Boone in the starting lineup, finished with 12 points as the only other Cowboy in double figures.
OU’s first Bedlam win since Feb. 1, 2020 ends OSU’s four-game win streak in the rivalry. The Sooners host West Virginia on Tuesday ahead of a trip to Kansas State for their regular season finale. The Cowboys travel to Iowa State Wednesday before closing their season at home with No. 9 Texas Tech on March 5.
The Cowboys’ season sweep over OU gives OSU a five-game win streak of the in-state rivals, dating back to Feb. 22, 2020.
OU led by as many as 13 points in the first half, and the Sooners entered the break with a 29-19 lead with eight points each from Goldwire and Jacob Groves.
All of Jacob Groves’ first-half scoring came in the opening four minutes as OU shot out to a 10-2 advantage. OSU responded with a 9-0 run powered by Bryce Thompson’s five points, and the Cowboys led 11-10 with 12:29 to play in the first half.
Avery Anderson scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds in the first half, but the Cowboys struggled offensively in the opening period. OSU went 6-of-24 from the field with one assist and committed 11 turnovers before the half and trailed 24-12 after 7½ scoreless minutes.
Points from Goldwire and Jalen Hill in the final minute of the half sent OU to the locker room with a 10-point advantage.
After Jacob Groves scored eight early points in the first half, Tanner Groves knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and tallied eight points of his own in the early minutes of the second half. His scoring drowned out a pair of Anderson 3-pointers, and OU led 41-29 with 14:55 to play.
Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 10 second-half points, and the OU lead grew to 46-33 on Marvin Johnson’s floater with 10:45 remaining. Johnson’s basketball capped a 5-0 run during a 4:53 scoreless stretch for OSU.
The Cowboys stormed back with a 15-4 run in the closing minutes, knotting the game at 54-54 with 7.9 seconds left on Isaac Likekele’s lob to Cisse to force overtime.
Johnson accounted for four of OU’s 12 points in overtime, including his late lay-up.