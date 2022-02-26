Sooners take Bedlam basketball victory in overtime

OU led by as many as 13 points in the first half, and the Sooners entered the break with a 29-19 lead with eight points each from Goldwire and Jacob Groves.

All of Jacob Groves’ first-half scoring came in the opening four minutes as OU shot out to a 10-2 advantage. OSU responded with a 9-0 run powered by Bryce Thompson’s five points, and the Cowboys led 11-10 with 12:29 to play in the first half.

Avery Anderson scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds in the first half, but the Cowboys struggled offensively in the opening period. OSU went 6-of-24 from the field with one assist and committed 11 turnovers before the half and trailed 24-12 after 7½ scoreless minutes.

Points from Goldwire and Jalen Hill in the final minute of the half sent OU to the locker room with a 10-point advantage.

After Jacob Groves scored eight early points in the first half, Tanner Groves knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and tallied eight points of his own in the early minutes of the second half. His scoring drowned out a pair of Anderson 3-pointers, and OU led 41-29 with 14:55 to play.