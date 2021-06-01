Sooners sweep major awards; Jocelyn Alo named national player of the year, Tiare Jennings nabs national freshman award

“She has made our team better by who she has become, her work ethic, just her commitment to this program. I want to thank her family for trusting OU to take a young lady from Hawaii, into the Midwest at Oklahoma and show her a different life. She has been tremendous for us and we could not be more proud. This team is ecstatic for Joce.”

Jennings joins Paige Parker (2015) and Alo (2018) in winning the NFCA Freshman of the Year honor. OU has won three times in the seven-year history of the award.

Jennings is hitting .485 and has 25 home runs (second-best behind Alo nationally) and leads the country with 84 RBIs.

OU’s Jayda Coleman was one of three finalists for the award.

“Thank you for my team,” Jennings said. “We’ve grinded all season. To my coaches, thank you for taking a chance on me as well. To all the older girls who I’ve been playing with this season, they’ve really set the tone for me and really set the high standard. I really couldn’t have done this without them.”