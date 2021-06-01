Sooners sweep major awards; Jocelyn Alo named national player of the year, Tiare Jennings nabs national freshman award

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo turned emotional shortly after being named the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Tuesday night.
A few moments later, teammate Tiare Jennings was introduced as the NFCA/Schutt Sports Division I Freshman of the Year.
The Sooners made history by becoming the first school to sweep both national honors.
After thanking God and her parents for their support, Alo recognized “Coach (Patty) Gasso and the rest of the coaching staff for taking a chance on a kid from Hawaii.”
Alo is the second Oklahoma player to win the award, joining Keilani Ricketts (2012, 2013). Alo has been the anchor of the Sooners’ offense. She’s hit a nation’s-best 30 home runs, ranks second in RBIs (82) and is fourth in batting average (.487).
“Hard work never goes unnoticed,” Alo said while fighting back tears. “Every day, (teammates) push me, they make me better. I’m just so grateful to be honored by this award.
“I just want to say to Hawaii, I love you guys. And to the Polynesian community, things like this can happen with hard work and dedication. God is so good, and I’m just so grateful for this.”
Gasso also fought back tears while talking about her senior.
“The journey that this young lady has taken has been unbelievable. From highs to lows, she never stops working. She has become a real woman amongst girls, in her own right, and is a tremendous leader. To see her emotion, this means a lot to her because she knows who is she is up against -- some of the greatest players to have ever played the game.
“She has made our team better by who she has become, her work ethic, just her commitment to this program. I want to thank her family for trusting OU to take a young lady from Hawaii, into the Midwest at Oklahoma and show her a different life. She has been tremendous for us and we could not be more proud. This team is ecstatic for Joce.”
Jennings joins Paige Parker (2015) and Alo (2018) in winning the NFCA Freshman of the Year honor. OU has won three times in the seven-year history of the award.
Jennings is hitting .485 and has 25 home runs (second-best behind Alo nationally) and leads the country with 84 RBIs.
OU’s Jayda Coleman was one of three finalists for the award.
“Thank you for my team,” Jennings said. “We’ve grinded all season. To my coaches, thank you for taking a chance on me as well. To all the older girls who I’ve been playing with this season, they’ve really set the tone for me and really set the high standard. I really couldn’t have done this without them.”
“We’re very blessed. Tiare and Joce would tell you these awards come to them because they get pushed by their teammates every single day. The push for excellence is there, always,” Gasso said. “The moment now is ripe for us, but our future is bright of well. Having two freshman of the year nominations for one team is just unheard of. We’re proud. We’re honored.”
No. 1 Oklahoma will play James Madison in the first game of the 2021 Women’s College World Series. Game time is 11 a.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City.