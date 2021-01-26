Sooners survive Texas rally for second consecutive win over top 10 opponent

Starters Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims as well as reserve Brock Cunningham were unavailable as well as Texas only had eight scholarship players available for the contest.

The lack of depth at crunch time showed. The Longhorns had three players foul out and two others finished with four fouls each.

OU led 43-34 at halftime. A 13-0 run started by a Reaves jump shot and concluded by De’Vion Harmon’s 3-pointer gave the Sooners a 19-14 lead midway through the first half.

“We really just stuck to what we were going to do and it all fell into place,” said Reaves, who finished with a game-high 23 points. “We listened to coach and his game plan. We stuck to that and executed it better.”

Harmon ended with 13 points, Umoja Gibson had 12 and Elijah Harkless 11 to pace the Sooners. Kai Jones had 15 for the Horns.