Sooners' '"Superman' Roy Williams, former OSU great Terry Miller inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday

It didn’t matter to Roy Williams that he was dressed in a blue suit and on site for the National Football Foundation Awards in Las Vegas. It didn’t matter that a handful of Oklahoma legends were in the audience for Tuesday’s induction ceremony, either.

Not even the celebratory cigars sitting in the former Sooners safety’s left-breast pocket could fully enforce for Williams the now-cemented reality of his place in the College Football Hall of Fame.

“It honestly hasn't even hit that I’m in the hall,” he said in an interview earlier at the event. “It’s unfathomable. I’m just still taken aback. I’ve been waiting for Ashton Kutcher to come out somewhere and say ‘you’re Punk’d’ or something because it’s so unreal.”

Williams and former Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller formally entered the College Football Hall of Fame alongside 19 fellow members of its class of 2022 in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Las Vegas’ Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Also included in the hall of fame’s 2022 class: players LaVar Arrington (Penn State), Champ Bailey (Georgia), Michael Crabtree (Texas Tech), Kevin Faulk (LSU), Andrew Luck (Stanford) and Rashaan Salaam (Colorado) and coaches Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis) and Gary Pinkel (Toledo and Missouri). First-team All-America recognition is among the criteria for players to qualify for the hall of fame; coaches become eligible three full seasons after retirement.

Players eligible for induction must also have finished their college careers no more than 50 years ago.

Miller, the Cowboys’ only three-time 1,000-yard rusher, collected his second All-American honor in 1977 and ended his career in Stillwater in 1978. The 1977 Heisman Trophy runner-up sits second in program history with 4,754 rushing yards and still owns OSU’s all-time records for 100-yard rushing games (26) and consecutive 100-yard rushing games (19).

“Pretty amazing,” Miller said of his place in the OSU record books Tuesday. “When you consider Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders played in the program. I’m just the old man in the group.”

He joins former OSU coaches Pappy Waldorf and players Jimmy Johnson, Bob Fenimore, Thurman Thomas, Leslie O’Neal and Barry Sanders as the seventh Cowboy represented in the hall. But individual marks only tell so much of the story with the perennially humble Miller.

When he learned of his inclusion in the hall of fame’s class of 2022 earlier this year, he mistook the box for an Amazon package and said “This is about my teammates. This is not about me.”

On Tuesday, he was asked what the hall of fame induction meant to him.

“Well, I think it means we did some things right — my teammates, coaches and what have you,” Miller explained. “I’m just thankful that I had those other players and coaches around because I’ve never beaten anyone one-on-11.”

Williams’ 2001 season included unanimous first-team All-America honors and both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award after he claimed a national title with the Sooners in 2000.

In Las Vegas, he thought back on some of his earliest memories stepping into the program in 1998.

“Oklahoma was a diamond in the rough when I got there,” Williams said. “Honestly, I didn't know a damn thing about Oklahoma's history when I got there.”

After Tuesday, Williams is ingrained even further into that history, one of 23 former OU players and six Sooners coaches to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

The author of the “Superman Play” against Texas in 2001, Williams is the first OU player inducted since Rickey Dixon in 2019 and joins the likes of Brian Bosworth, Keith Jackson and Lee Roy Selmon among Sooners in the hall.

In Las Vegas, Williams gave special thanks to Teresa Turner, an advisor at OU, strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt and both Bob and Mike Stoops, relishing his new place within an exclusive collection of former Sooners.

“My other 22 compadre Sooner guys, it’s awesome to be able to say that I’m in an elite class with them,” Williams said. “And to be able to be coach Stoops’ first from his lineage of players is pretty special.”

It's a reality that for Williams is still settling in.

"I just never played the game for recognition," Williams said. "Honestly I just wanted to hit people and laugh. I’m just pleased that I guess it paid off for me. This is an honor and such a blessing”