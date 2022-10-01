Sooners stumble from the starting gate, never recover

FORT WORTH, Texas — Oklahoma has had miserable starts to football games during the past month.

But nothing compares to the opening of Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU.

The first quarter took nearly 60 minutes of real time, which probably felt like death by 1,000 paper cuts to Sooner Nation. After the Sooners won the toss and chose to attack offensively, OU’s Marvin Mims fumbled on the game’s third play.

Just 78 seconds later, TCU scored a touchdown to gain momentum that was never untethered by the home team.

For two straight weeks, the Sooners never led against Kansas State and TCU. The ugly starts have forced the team to play from the wrong end of the scoreboard.

There was plenty of chatter about how the issue needed to be fixed.

The team is still searching for answers.

“At the end of the day, we have to calm ourselves down,” OU’s Brayden Willis said. “I think all of that is eliminated with a fast start. If we start fast, we go out there and get a quick score, maybe everybody is calmed down and level-headed.

“At the end of the day, we just gotta get back to work. We'll make sure we see what we did on film, all the bad, and clean it up and see what we can do next week.”

There was plenty of bad to clean up.

The defense was called for three pass interferences in the first quarter — two by Woodi Washington and one by Jaden Davis. OU allowed 11.8 yards per snap.

Meanwhile, the offense couldn’t gain any traction. Dillon Gabriel, who was injured in the second quarter, had some key overthrows that killed some drives.

Mims will learn from his turnover, he said, and cannot let that carry over.

“You just kind of gotta forget about it. I mean, first drive, I went out there and fumbled the ball. I hate it. That’s the first time I ever, I think, had a turnover in college. Felt like I let my team down,” Mims said. “I feel like I responded pretty well. I kept playing for them. But it sucks. We just can’t let that add on, especially when it goes from player to player, because then it just resonates for everybody.”

TCU's 27 points were its most in a first quarter since it scored 30 in a 50-7 win over Texas in 2015.

The opposing team has now scored first in four consecutive OU games — Kent State (3-0), Nebraska (7-0), Kansas State (14-0) and TCU (7-0).​