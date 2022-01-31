Sooners' struggles continue with home loss to TCU

NORMAN — It was unseasonably warm on Monday, but Oklahoma still resembled a team mired in a shivering funk. Monday night’s 72-63 loss to TCU at Lloyd Noble Center exposed every OU weakness.
It wasn’t an offensive or defensive inefficiency that doomed the Sooners (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) Monday night. TCU (15-4, 4-3) was able to shoot until it missed.
The Sooners were outrebounded 42-20. The only thing that kept them from getting blown out were the Horned Frogs’ 13 turnovers. OU turned them into 16 points. But any momentum created by OU was dulled by TCU’s dominance in the paint.
That was evident early. TCU’s Eddie Lampkin only played 22 minutes, but he went 7-for-7 from the field, scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He and fellow TCU forward Xavier Cork had OU’s team total of 15 matched with 8 minutes to play.
When OU started the conference slate, senior center Tanner Groves was the offensive focal point. With 8 minutes left, he had 4 points and two rebounds. Groves finished the night with four points and five boards. It was the fourth time in the last eight games he scored eight points or less. OU lost all four of those games.
Elijah Harkless came off the bench for the third straight game after starting the initial 19. He scored a co-team-high 13 points. Jordan Goldwire also finished with 13.
Umoja Gibson scored 12 points. The senior guard scored all of them in the first half when he was 5-for-7 from the field and connected on a pair of 3-pointers. Gibson only attempted two shots in the second half and was off after a collision with TCU’s Emanuel Miller early in the second half left Gibson lying on the court for close to a minute.
OU shot 40.7% (22 for 54) from the field. It hit on just 6 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc. TCU shot 52.8% from the floor (28 for 53). They went 5 for 17 from 3-point range. Guard Damion Baugh scored a game-high 20 points.
TCU turned OU’s lack of a shot-blocking presence into a spontaneous layup drill. OU started the second half trailing 36-35. With a little over 7 minutes to play, they were down by 14.
The loss ended a rough month for the Sooners. They started January on the cusp of being ranked for the first time this season. After that, they dropped seven of 10 games, including three at Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners get to rest and prepare for the next several days. Next up is this season’s first edition of Bedlam. The Sooners face Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
TCU 72, OU 63
TCU (14-4): Miller 4-7 0-0 9, O’Bannon 2-7 0-0 5, Lampkin 7-7 0-0 14, Baugh 8-13 3-4 20, Miles 3-11 4-6 11, Peavy 0-0 4-4 4, Farabello 2-4 0-0 5, Cork 1-2 0-0 2, Coles 1-1 0-0 2, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 11-14 72.
OKLAHOMA (13-9): T.Groves 1-7 2-2 4, Hill 1-4 4-4 6, Gibson 5-9 0-0 12, Goldwire 5-13 3-3 13, J.Groves 0-2 0-0 0, Harkless 5-8 1-3 13, Chargois 3-6 0-1 6, Noland 1-3 3-4 6, Cortes 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-54 13-17 63.
Halftime: TCU 36-35. 3-Point Goals: TCU 5-17 (Farabello 1-2, Miller 1-2, Baugh 1-4, Miles 1-4, O’Bannon 1-5), OU 6-26 (Harkless 2-4, Gibson 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Noland 1-3, Chargois 0-1, J.Groves 0-2, Hill 0-2, Goldwire 0-4, T.Groves 0-4). Fouled Out: O’Bannon. Rebounds: TCU 38 (Lampkin 10), OU 18 (T.Groves 5). Assists: TCU 12 (Miles 5), OU 11 (Goldwire 4). Total Fouls: TCU 18, OU 14.