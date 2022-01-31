Sooners' struggles continue with home loss to TCU

Umoja Gibson scored 12 points. The senior guard scored all of them in the first half when he was 5-for-7 from the field and connected on a pair of 3-pointers. Gibson only attempted two shots in the second half and was off after a collision with TCU’s Emanuel Miller early in the second half left Gibson lying on the court for close to a minute.

OU shot 40.7% (22 for 54) from the field. It hit on just 6 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc. TCU shot 52.8% from the floor (28 for 53). They went 5 for 17 from 3-point range. Guard Damion Baugh scored a game-high 20 points.

TCU turned OU’s lack of a shot-blocking presence into a spontaneous layup drill. OU started the second half trailing 36-35. With a little over 7 minutes to play, they were down by 14.

The loss ended a rough month for the Sooners. They started January on the cusp of being ranked for the first time this season. After that, they dropped seven of 10 games, including three at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners get to rest and prepare for the next several days. Next up is this season’s first edition of Bedlam. The Sooners face Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

TCU 72, OU 63