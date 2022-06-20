Sooners staying in the moment with eyes on the biggest prize after pair of early wins in Omaha

On multiple occasions since Oklahoma booked its trip to the 2022 Men’s College World Series on June 12, Sooners coach Skip Johnson has returned to wisdom passed down to him by a mentor: former Texas coach Augie Garrido.

Garrido knew Omaha well.

From 1975 to his retirement in 2016, Garrido reached the MCWS 13 times. Eight of those trips came at Texas, with Johnson in the dugout on Garrido’s staff for the last three in 2009, 2011 and 2014.

Garrido knew back then what it took to succeed on college baseball’s biggest stage, so now Johnson does, too.

“I can remember Coach Garrido talking about the team that gets the most comfortable when they get here, they play good,” Johnson said following OU’s 6-2 win over Notre Dame Sunday. “And we've kind of played our two games real aggressive.”

Indeed, the Sooners looked themselves over the weekend inside Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field during the opening days of OU’s first MCWS appearance since 2010. Now the Sooners sit one win away from securing their spot in the program’s first MCWS championship series since 1994.

OU topped the Fighting Irish behind 6 innings of two-run ball from Cade Horton and a pair of RBI from both Tanner Tredaway and Wallace Clark. With the win — the Sooners’ 26th in their last 36 games since April 12 — OU is left as the lone unbeaten team on its side of the MCWS bracket.

Up next, Johnson and Co. will face the winner of Tuesday’s meeting between Notre Dame and Texas A&M (1 p.m., ESPN) at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the precipice of playing for the third national championship in program history.

With two days rest in front of the OU's biggest game in more than a decade, Horton made clear where his and the Sooners’ eyes are focused Sunday night.

“I feel with our team we're good at not looking ahead,” said the redshirt freshman right-hander. “We're good at staying in the moment and focusing on winning a pitch instead of focusing on the bigger picture. We focus on the task at hand and I think that's where a lot of our successes came from.”

Horton’s sentiment walked in lock-step with the philosophy Johnson and his staff have conveyed this spring, consistent from when OU sat 18-12 in mid-April to the Big 12 Championship to the early postseason stages and now Omaha.

“It's really refreshing (to hear that) because it's what we talk about an awful lot,” Johnson said of Horton’s response. “With those guys regurgitating what we talk about, just winning pitches and taking it one pitch at a time is really good. Really they're just going to play a good game of catch and play against the baseball.”

Yet alongside the Sooners’ "one-pitch-at-a-time” approach is a confidence that carried them to their first Big 12 title since 2013, lifted them over their NCAA Regional and Super Regional foes and now has OU on the doorstep of the championship series this spring.

Asked Sunday night to identify when these Sooners realized they were national title contenders, Tredaway pointed to the Big 12 Championship from May 25-29, well before most might have tabbed OU to be in the position it now holds.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again: our thing is we want to prove people wrong and make a statement," Tredaway said. "We were able to do that in Regionals and Supers and we want to do that here."

Clark, the freshman whose fifth-inning bunt helped plate two runs against Notre Dame Sunday, said he recognized the momentum building even earlier.

"Even after a loss in a mid-week game in the front half of the season we had talks with Skip and (assistant coach Reggie Willits) and everybody," Clark said. "The idea behind was it doesn't matter if we lost here, we're still going to go win the whole damn thing."

The Sooners are now long a way from some of those frustrating early season losses. And on Wednesday, in a rematch with either Notre Dame or Texas A&M, they'll have a shot at taking their next step toward winning the whole thing.

