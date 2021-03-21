Sooners start spring football. Storylines, players to watch and the key position battle

Players to watch

Spencer Rattler: The quarterback arrived on campus early last season but only had one spring practice until fall camp, which could have slowed his progress. An early Heisman Trophy favorite for 2021, he is expected to make large gains through the spring.

Kennedy Brooks: The running back is expected to be an impact player among a position group needing experience. How will Brooks look after one season and how will he mesh with Rattler? The spring will be a good indication of how things will develop.

Austin Stogner: The tight end suffered a deep thigh bruise against Kansas, which became infected. He would lose 30 pounds and, while returning for limited time in the Cotton Bowl, was not in playing shape. He can be a huge target for Rattler this season.

Position battle to watch

Wide receiver: Riley admitted that despite some good moments last season, he wasn’t thrilled with the way the way the group performed last season.