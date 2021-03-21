Sooners start spring football. Storylines, players to watch and the key position battle

Anticipation is running high inside the Barry Switzer Center.
Oklahoma is coming off their sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship. Expectations have grown for 2021 with many early predictions making the Sooners a strong College Football Playoff candidate.
Spring football drills begin on Monday with the 15-practice session highlighted by the April 24 spring game.
“The team's done very, very well throughout this initial offseason period,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said last week. “You can tell we're a pretty experienced team in a lot of areas. We've seen some signs of being a pretty mature team.
“I think there's a lot of anticipation both from the players and coaches of getting back on the field here for spring ball.”
Storylines
Welcome back to spring: Oklahoma only had one practice last season before abandoning spring drills due to COVID. The opportunity to get back on the field is being embraced by players and coaches, especially with the opportunity for improvement.
“There’s so many guys when they get here during an off-season, it becomes about survival and just kind of making it. A lot of times you see guys as they go further on in their careers, the off-season goals become a little more intentional,” Riley said. “This is exactly what I’m trying to accomplish. Coach Wylie says it all the time. These guys have to put in the extra time. And if you have big goals, the extra is not extra. He says that all the time. It’s part of what you should do.”
CFP or bust?: Oklahoma’s 2016 and 2020 seasons were similar. Both seasons began with 1-2 records, went on lengthy winning streaks to win a Big 12 championship and New Year’s Six bowl game. Riley understands the expectations entering this season.
“I think everybody recognizes the opportunity for us to develop as a football team and for these guys to continue their development as players,” Riley said.
OU has made the College Football Playoff in four of the past six seasons and is still chasing its first national championship since 2000.
Getting readjusted: Kennedy Brooks (running back), Jalen Redmond (defensive lineman) and Stacey Wilkins (offensive lineman) are returning to the team after opting out.
Brooks has rushed for 2,067 yards in his first two seasons with 18 career touchdowns. Redmond’s career has been slowed by health issues, but he has been an impact player when available, while Wilkins provides important depth on the line.
There were conversations with all three to make sure of their intentions to return, Riley said, especially around signing day when recruiting could be affected.
“Yeah, we got them back and honestly now it’s kind of like it never happened. You almost kind of forgot about it. Just kind of back to business as usual,” Riley said.
Players to watch
Spencer Rattler: The quarterback arrived on campus early last season but only had one spring practice until fall camp, which could have slowed his progress. An early Heisman Trophy favorite for 2021, he is expected to make large gains through the spring.
Kennedy Brooks: The running back is expected to be an impact player among a position group needing experience. How will Brooks look after one season and how will he mesh with Rattler? The spring will be a good indication of how things will develop.
Austin Stogner: The tight end suffered a deep thigh bruise against Kansas, which became infected. He would lose 30 pounds and, while returning for limited time in the Cotton Bowl, was not in playing shape. He can be a huge target for Rattler this season.
Position battle to watch
Wide receiver: Riley admitted that despite some good moments last season, he wasn’t thrilled with the way the way the group performed last season.
“We know that we can that we can play better there. We know that we can coach better there. I mean, all the above,” Riley said. “It’s something we've just all got to do a better job with. And part of that is, you know, again, we had some great moments from that group, but part of it is we have such a high standard for the play of receivers here at Oklahoma.”