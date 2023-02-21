NORMAN — Oklahoma will head into the final stretch of the 2022-23 regular season without its most utilized bench player after sophomore guard Bijan Cortes announced that he was stepping away from the Sooners’ program for the time being “due to personal reasons” hours before OU’s 74-63 loss to Texas Tech Tuesday night.

“My message to him is I love him,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said following OU's seventh double-digit loss in 10 Big 12 games. “We miss him in this program. And for Bijan all my prayers are for him. He’s going to be welcomed with absolutely open arms.”

According to senior forward Jalen Hill, Moser informed the team of Cortes’ decision on Monday in between OU’s Saturday afternoon loss at No. 6 Texas and the Red Raiders’ visit to Lloyd Noble Center. Cortes publicly announced his indefinite absence roughly two hours before Tuesday night’s 8 p.m. tip in Norman.

“Due to personal reasons I am taking some time away from basketball,” he wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to returning as soon as I can. Thank you for all your support.”

The program’s official Twitter account soon followed with a post in support of Cortes stating "We can't wait to have you back".

“We're always here for him,” Hill said late Tuesday night. “We love him and just can't wait for him to get back.”

Cortes, the 6-foot-3 guard from Kingfisher, was initially recruited by Lon Kruger and has emerged as one of Moser’s favorite bench options in his second college season. Entering Tuesday, Cortes led all OU reserves averaging 17.5 minutes in 26 games, contributing 3.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds per contest in 2022-23.

Cortes’ finest performance of his sophomore season came in a Jan. 4 loss to Iowa State when he tallied 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a season-high 28 minutes off the bench. Weeks later, he distributed a career-best six assists in a Sooners loss at TCU on Jan. 24.

Now, at the end of his strongest season at the collegiate level, Cortes steps away tending to matters more important than anything on a basketball court.

“The only thing he’s got from us is total love and support,” Moser said. “He means a lot to our program. And my just thoughts and prayers and love is with Bijan. So we’re ready to embrace him whenever he feels he can come back.”

OU closes its regular season with trips to No. 23 Iowa State (Feb. 25) and No. 14 Kansas State (March 1) before closing at home with No. 24 TCU on March 5. The Big 12 men's basketball tournament begins March 8 at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center.