In the aftermath of Oklahoma’s 73-0 evisceration of Arkansas State, Red Wolves coach Butch Jones said the Sooners showed far more physicality and athleticism than what they put on tape a year ago.

Where Jones saw a speed differential that was “the most glaring I've probably seen in my career,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby sees marked improvement from last season.

“Our footspeed as a unit offensively is night and day (from) where we were a year ago,” Lebby said Monday. “That's a huge deal for us — how we want to play, how we want to operate.”

Some of OU’s offensive speed gains can be attributed to newcomers.

Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony flashed early in the season opener with a 45-yard catch over the top of the defense on the first drive.

Lebby said Anthony’s “top end speed” is what made him so attractive in the transfer portal, and having him as a deep threat will continue to open up other aspects of the offense.

Another speedy receiver, freshman Jaquaize Pettaway, was all over Owen Field on Saturday, making a team-high nine catches.

Even after that strong debut, Lebby said Pettaway knows "he left something out there," projecting even more success for the former four-star recruit.

Other improvements to OU’s speed can be credited to strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt. His offseason workouts amped up returners like receivers Gavin Freeman, Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson.

“Being one more year in with him, obviously the strength and conditioning part of it and the speed schools that he’s done has been great for our guys,” Lebby said of Schmidt.

The importance of speed in Lebby’s up-tempo offense can’t be overstated. OU ran 82 plays Saturday, tied for eighth most in college football.

The Sooners’ 2022 season average was 78.4 plays, sixth-highest in the country. Lebby and quarterback Dillon Gabriel have always enjoyed wearing out defenses with their quickness and they did that well in the season opener.

“I thought it was good,” Lebby said of the tempo against Arkansas State. “I felt like when we wanted to play fast and go fast, we were able to do so with guys still being able to execute the play cleanly.

“Then I think we did a nice job when we wanted to pull back a little bit and chew some clock, making sure we were putting our guys in a good position. It was good to see both ends of it.”

OU’s next opponent, SMU, ran 79 plays — tied for the 13th-most nationally — against Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Against an opponent that also likes to play fast, the Sooners’ offense will have to set the tone and control the game flow.

“We want to dictate how the game is played, for sure, there’s no doubt about that,” Lebby said. “We’ll continue to be us. We’ve got plenty to get better at, but it’ll be a heck of a challenge on Saturday.”

It helps that OU’s defense, with added depth from the transfer portal, can rotate to stay fresh, allowing those in the game to play fast and physical.

Head coach Brent Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof's unit showed good closing speed on a couple plays against Arkansas State.

Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson and first-time starting cornerback Gentry Williams both came downhill and blew up plays behind the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.

Williams and linebackers Jaren Kanak and Kip Lewis showcased side-to-side agility when they snuffed out a short reception on third-and-2 in the second quarter.

“I don't know if I could give you an exact figure on the speed, but I think we're certainly — we were fresh, we were well-conditioned,” Roof said. “Our guys were hungry, and it showed. They were confident, and they played fast.”