Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Oklahoma’s softball program won’t allow three consecutive national championship trophies to draw dust without focusing on the future.

The Sooners received a verbal pledge from Sophia Bordi, a star pitcher from Haddon Heights (New Jersey) High School on Tuesday. OU fans were tipped off moments before the ace revealed her choice on social media by Patty Gasso’s note on her Twitter/X account.

“What’s up Sooner Nation? GO BOOMER!!!!” was posted by the coach, with bomb emojis inside the word “boomer” which signaled the news.

Bordi has had success in her first two seasons, leading her high school to back-to-back state championships. She tossed a perfect game (with 16 strikeouts) in the title game last June and a no-hitter (with 20 strikeouts) to lead her team to a crown in her freshman season.

“I am extremely excited and truly blessed to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Oklahoma,” Bordi wrote on social media before thanking Gasso, JT Gasso and pitching coach Jenn Rocha “for not only showing me what being a Sooner is all about, but also giving me an opportunity to be a part of this incredible program.”

Bordi plays travel ball for the OC Batbusters, an organization that’s produced many current and former Oklahoma stars including Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.