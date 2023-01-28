Sooners snap three-game skid, stun No. 2 Alabama in 93-69 win Saturday

NORMAN – Four days removed from its worst defeat of the 2022-23 season, Oklahoma throttled No. 2 Alabama start to finish in a 93-69 win over the Crimson Tide inside Lloyd Noble Center Saturday afternoon.

The victory marks the Sooners’ sixth ranked win under Porter Moser and its highest-ranked victory under the second-year head coach, topping OU’s 72-67 win over third-ranked Baylor at the 2022 Big 12 Tournament. Saturday’s win is the Sooners’ first over a team ranked inside the top-2 of the AP Top 25 since OU beat No. 1 Kansas on March 10, 2022.

The Sooners (12-9, 3-6 Big 12) were led by 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field from Grant Sherfield, who added six assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes. The transfer guard’s scoring tally marks his highest in an OU uniform and falls one shy of his career-high of 31 set with Nevada in 2021.

Jalen Hill followed with 26 points on 81.8% shooting (9-of-11) and eight rebounds. Tanner Groves contributed 14 points and paced the Sooners with 12 rebounds to help the hosts beat Alabama 36-35 on the boards. Brandon Miller, the SEC’s leading scorer, finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

After snapping a three-game skid Saturday, OU will return to its home floor at 8 p.m. Wednesday to face Oklahoma State (ESPN2).