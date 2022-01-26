Sooners snap losing streak with 72-62 win at W. Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Why not Oklahoma?
Porter Moser’s three words resonated with Tanner Groves following the Sooners’ 72-62 win at West Virginia on Wednesday night. The Big 12 road win snapped a four-game losing streak.
“Coach said it best. We were celebrating, we were all excited and we got in the huddle at the end and coach said something I liked: ‘Why not Oklahoma?’ I couldn’t agree more with him,” said Groves, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. “We are so capable of doing great things. We are right there with some of the best teams in the nation. Baylor on the road, we were right there. Kansas at home, we were right there.
“We can beat these teams. We just have to believe and stick with it and continue to preach our culture and be solid with it.”
Moser agreed with his senior post player. Plus it’s exactly the type of victory that the Sooners need heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. contest at No. 1 Auburn.
He’s answered some tough questions during Zoom sessions after past losses. There were questions about the team’s fight. Was everyone’s heads down? What would it take to win again?
“We realized every game is an opportunity. We came to practice, our preparation with the coaches. These guys, the coaching staff were on it, the players were on it,” Moser said.
“You credit the whole group. It was strength in numbers with the belief. We had strength in numbers … our staff, everybody was here. We literally, we had four or five Sooner fans in the building and it was a ‘wow’ atmosphere. Just excited for the guys to kind of stop the bleeding but also get a big win.”
Moser changed the starting lineup for the first time this season. Jacob Groves entered in place of Elijah Harkless.
It marked the first time since the 2008-09 season that brothers were in Oklahoma’s starting lineup. Wednesday’s impact was similar to some made by Blake and Taylor Griffin more than a decade ago.
Jacob Groves finished with 12 points and four rebounds. The Groves brothers combined for 13-of-17 shooting for 33 points and 10 rebounds.
"It was pretty incredible having Jake back in the lineup. The last time we started a game together was against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament, so it kind of just felt like old times back at Eastern Washington,” Tanner Groves said. “It just felt great. I think Jake being in the starting lineup gave him a little bit of confidence.”
Tanner Groves also had his first 20-point game since hitting that mark in a Dec. 1 victory against Florida.
"It was just awesome. I felt like the last four games, just me personally and the team in general, we've kind of been on a little bit of a skid,” he said. “That happens from time to time. That happens as a new player in the Big 12. It's going to happen from time to time, but I'm able to realize that and bounce back.”
Harkless only played four minutes, which is the lowest in his two-year career at OU. Moser said it was a coach’s decision and allowed more time for Jacob Groves and Marvin Johnson, who played 21 minutes and added six points and four rebounds.
Harkless “is going to be a huge part of what we’re doing,” Moser said.
Umoja Gibson added 12 points for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma 72, W. Virginia 62
Oklahoma;30;42;—;72
West Virginia;22;40;—;62
OKLAHOMA: T.Groves 9-11 2-2 21, Hill 1-2 7-8 9, Gibson 4-8 2-2 12, Goldwire 2-6 0-0 4, J.Groves 4-6 2-2 12, M.Johnson 1-3 4-4 6, Cortes 1-4 2-2 4, Mawein 0-1 2-2 2, Noland 1-4 0-0 2, Harkless 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 21-22 72.
WEST VIRGINIA: Bridges 5-9 1-1 12, Cottrell 1-6 0-0 3, Ke.Johnson 0-3 4-4 4, McNeil 1-6 4-4 7, Sherman 4-12 2-4 11, Osabuohien 5-6 7-10 17, Curry 3-7 0-0 6, Paulicap 1-4 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Carrigan 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 18-23 62.
Halftime: Oklahoma 30-22. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 5-14 (J.Groves 2-4, Gibson 2-5, T.Groves 1-2, Cortes 0-1, Goldwire 0-2), West Virginia 4-16 (Cottrell 1-2, Bridges 1-4, McNeil 1-4, Sherman 1-4, Ke.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out: Goldwire. Rebounds: Oklahoma 31 (T.Groves 6), West Virginia 26 (Bridges 6). Assists: Oklahoma 11 (Goldwire, Cortes 3), West Virginia 7 (Ke.Johnson, Osabuohien 2). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 20, West Virginia 17. A: 10,997 (14,000).