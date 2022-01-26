Sooners snap losing streak with 72-62 win at W. Virginia

“You credit the whole group. It was strength in numbers with the belief. We had strength in numbers … our staff, everybody was here. We literally, we had four or five Sooner fans in the building and it was a ‘wow’ atmosphere. Just excited for the guys to kind of stop the bleeding but also get a big win.”

Moser changed the starting lineup for the first time this season. Jacob Groves entered in place of Elijah Harkless.

It marked the first time since the 2008-09 season that brothers were in Oklahoma’s starting lineup. Wednesday’s impact was similar to some made by Blake and Taylor Griffin more than a decade ago.

Jacob Groves finished with 12 points and four rebounds. The Groves brothers combined for 13-of-17 shooting for 33 points and 10 rebounds.

"It was pretty incredible having Jake back in the lineup. The last time we started a game together was against Kansas in the NCAA Tournament, so it kind of just felt like old times back at Eastern Washington,” Tanner Groves said. “It just felt great. I think Jake being in the starting lineup gave him a little bit of confidence.”

Tanner Groves also had his first 20-point game since hitting that mark in a Dec. 1 victory against Florida.