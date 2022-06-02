Sooners slam Northwestern to open defense of WCWS title with victory

OKLAHOMA CITY — A dozen pitches.

That is all it took for Oklahoma to extinguish Northwestern’s upset hopes at the Women’s College World Series.

The top-seeded Sooners romped to 13-2, five-inning victory during Thursday afternoon’s opening-round game with a six-run explosion in the third inning.

OU’s big day included two grand slams and the return of Jordy Bahl, who relieved starter Hope Trautwein in the final inning. The 13 runs is the most by Oklahoma in WCWS history.

Oklahoma (55-2) will face Texas in Saturday’s 2 p.m. winner’s bracket contest. The Longhorns defeated UCLA 7-2 in the first game of the WCWS.

The Wildcats’ faithful — a small but loud group inside the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex — were boisterous after Big Ten player of the year Rachel Lewis smacked a solo home run off OU starter Hope Trautwein in the top of the third inning.

OU trailed for the first time in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Wildcats starter Danielle Williams — her conference’s pitcher of the year — had handcuffed OU’s for two innings.

What was the discussion like in the Sooners’ dugout? Coach Patty Gasso said it went from talking to stern conversation.

And then team leader Jocelyn Alo jumped in.

“And that gets very stern and gets to place where I need to walk away … we have a pretty straight-laced program, but when Joce jumps in, she'll say it the way she means it,” Gasso said. “I just step out so she can be herself. The response was through the roof.”

Rylie Boone, an Owasso High School graduate, started things with a leadoff double. Jana Johns singled (scoring Boone from second), Jayda Coleman singled, Alo walked and Tiare Jennings hit a grand slam over the center-field wall.

Twelve pitches and five batters later, OU had erased a 1-0 deficit and grabbed a 5-1 lead.

The Sooners would add another score in the inning — on Boone’s RBI single on her second at-bat in the frame — to grab a 6-1 advantage.

“We just think pass the bat and trust our teammates,” Boone said. “Everyone is going to get the job done, so mainly just passing the bat and trusting each other.”

“Riley Boone was really the catalyst of all of this. It just kind of bled into everybody else,” Gasso said.

The Wildcats then discovered what 38 previous opponents this season have faced — a loss by run-rule. It was secured by the Sooners in the fourth inning when seven more runs came across the plate, highlighted by Johns’ grand slam to make it 13-1.

Trautwein got the first two outs in the fifth inning before handing the ball over to Bahl.

The freshman threw 11 pitches, allowing back-to-back singles and an inherited run before getting a ground ball to end the game.

It was Bahl’s first appearance since throwing against Oklahoma State in a May 6 contest.

“Jordy works her butt off, and this setback is not really a setback for her. And for her to come into this game and close it out, it was huge four our team and for the big first win,” Trautwein said.

Trautwein (19-1) allowed only one hit, the Lewis homer, and had five strikeouts and five walks.

A “super senior,” she transferred to Oklahoma from North Texas for a moment like this.

“This is the biggest stage that anyone will ever play on, so I really stuck to my process. Deep breaths. Slowing my heart rate down. Really focus on the game,” she said, before drawing laughter at her next comment. “Lynnsie Elam had told me some advice before I came in. Look at the crowd once, and don't look at them again. That's what I did.”

Trautwein has allowed only one hit in her past 11⅓ innings pitched.

OKLAHOMA 13, NORTHWESTERN 2

Northwestern;001;01;--;2;3;0

Oklahoma;006;7X;--;13;11;0

Williams, Dvorak (4), Supple (4) and Rudd; Trautwein, Bahl (5) and Hansen. W: Trautwein (19-1). L: Williams (31-5). 2B: Boone (5). HR: NW, Lewis (23); OU, Jennings (25), Johns (12).

