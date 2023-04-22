NORMAN — Jackson Arnold admitted to being “a little nervous” early on Saturday afternoon.

The Oklahoma quarterback struggled during the early portion of the annual Red-White game, but led a late comeback charge with a solid touchdown pass to put his offense in position for victory.

“I’ve never played in front of (50,000-plus) fans before,” Arnold said after the contest. “So definitely I was a little nervous. But, honestly, when I got on the field I was not as nervous as I thought I would be. I was a lot more comfortable being there.”

All eyes were on Arnold, the much-heralded five-star quarterback who made his debut in an OU jersey during the spring football season’s final workout.

The early enrollee finished 6-of-14 passing for 64 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Freeman on the final play from scrimmage.

Veteran Dillon Gabriel has been a strong mentor to Arnold since the true freshman arrived on campus last January. The returning starting quarterback is entering his fifth season of college football while Arnold is barely beginning his fourth month as a college student.

What did Gabriel see out of Arnold during the past spring?

“Jackson is learning the lay of the land, with what to expect in practice and what to expect day-to-day and week-to-week,” Gabriel said. “With every freshman, he has a better grasp of what college is all about.

“His progression, everything, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Gabriel displayed his experience with three scoring passes of his own. He ended the afternoon 11-of-17 passing for 140 yards. He also tossed an interception that was snagged by true freshman Peyton Bowen on a deep ball.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby shared some points of emphasis aimed at improving Gabriel’s game this spring.

“Through 15 practices, we wanted to clean a couple of things up fundamentally like slowing him down in the pocket, being a little better (with protections) and being able to get us in the right protections in certain situations,” Lebby said. “He’s taken unbelievable ownership in that, which has been great to see. There’s been great growth on the grass with him, being able to take the meeting room to the field.

“I’m proud of his growth. We had a very narrow vision of what it needed to look like through 15 practices. Very pointed, very direct. He was able to accomplish a lot of what we wanted to through 15 practices.”

Arnold had to absorb a playbook that can be daunting for any newcomer. He said in the past it was like learning a foreign language.

On Saturday, Arnold struggled at the beginning with incomplete passes batted down at the line of scrimmage and a 53-yard touchdown run negated by touch football rules in place to protect quarterbacks.

The finish was much stronger, with the scoring pass to Freeman on the game’s final series.

As many coaches relay to their players, it’s not the troubles that you are exclusively judged by—it’s how you respond.

“I love that he was able to battle back and do some really good things there at the end of the game and put us in position to make the play on a two-point conversion to go win it on for the Red team,” Lebby said.

A potential game-winning throw by Arnold was dropped by Jayden Gibson on the final conversion attempt, allowing the White team to emerge with a win.

Arnold’s 53-yard touchdown run displayed his dual-threat status. He escaped pressure and made everyone miss except for drawing a touch from Danny Stutsman.

“Jackson can make some plays with his feet. I think everybody saw that,” Lebby said. “I’m proud of the spring that he’s had. He’s come in and worked incredibly hard and taking the coaching. The rest of the room has been big brothers to him. That’s been fun to see. We have an incredibly unselfish group.”

The way the day ended gave Arnold a shot of confidence.

“Without that last drive, it wouldn’t have been as fun of a game. But I think that last drive put a great bow on top of spring ball,” Arnold said. “It’s been hard. It hasn’t been easy learning the playbook and going to class and going to meetings, it hasn’t been easy. But that last drive and everything that’s happen so far in the spring has been really awesome.”

Davis Beville, General Booty and Jacob Switzer took most of the snaps in the second half, which was played with a 12-minute running clock. Arnold worked the final series.

“We’re in a much better place in that room than we were a year ago. That’s for sure,” Lebby said.