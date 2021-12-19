Sooners set tone early in win over Texas-Arlington

NORMAN — Teams develop identities throughout the season-opening stretch. Traits emerge whether a coach likes it or not.
In Oklahoma’s case, men's basketball coach Porter Moser has a fondness for one special attribute and it manifested in the Sooners’ 70-50 victory over Texas-Arlington at Lloyd Noble Center on Sunday.
“The first (starting) five set the tone in both halves. I thought they were outstanding defensively,” Moser said. “They started the game again without giving up an inch.”
While the Sooners (9-2) shot 54.9% (28 of 51) from the field, their ability to lock up the Mavericks from the opening tip defined the afternoon.
Sunday marked the second straight game OU built a double-digit lead before the opponent scored, dating back to an 88-66 victory over then-No. 12 Arkansas Dec. 11 at the BOK Center.
A lot of things could’ve happened in the eight days since OU last took the floor. Long breaks — even for final exams — allow minds to wander. OU’s collective mentality was sharp.
Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 14 points. The senior guard was 4-for-8 from 3-point range and also had eight rebounds. Tanner Groves scored 13 and was 6-for-12 from the field. Those two are part of the starting five along with guards Jordan Goldwire and Elijah Harkless and forward Jalen Hill that strangled Texas-Arlington in the opening minutes.
OU built an 11-0 lead over the first seven minutes and held that edge the rest of the way.
“I think that’s part of our culture as a team,” Groves said. “How we start a game — the first four minutes and the next four minutes. A huge part of the culture of our team is how we come out defensively. Regardless of whether the offense is going, we’re going to defend no matter what.”
It took a while for OU to get going offensively. Hill added 11 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Goldwire dished a game-high six of the Sooners’ 19 assists.
But a team can ease into a game if it defends with the tenacity OU currently possesses. It hasn’t given up more than 67 points in the last six games.
“I think they’re on top of the (scouting report). They’re communicating and coming in (with) their minds ready to guard,” Moser said.
Texas-Arlington (3-7) wrapped a two-game road trip through the state, which included a 71-62 loss to Oral Roberts on Thursday. They shot 34% against the Sooners (17 for 50). David Azore scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba added 10, but they were the lone Mavericks to score in double figures.
Through 11 games, Moser is happy with the personality the Sooners have molded.
“I always tell teams at the beginning of the year that every team has an identity,” Moser added. “I think these guys — especially that first group — their identity is that they’re ready to start the game defending. I think that has helped us. We still need to get deeper defensively and offensively … I think that the first group has set the tone about having an edge to them defensively.”
The Sooners return to Lloyd Noble Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday to face Alcorn State.
OU 70, UTA 50
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (3-7): Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 3-7 2-2 10, Azore 4-10 6-8 15, Bischoff 2-7 0-0 6, Levi 0-3 0-0 0, Hoiberg 0-4 0-0 0, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Talbot 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 4-7 0-1 8, Elame 0-0 0-2 0, Rojas 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 17-50 10-15 50.
OKLAHOMA (9-2): T.Groves 6-12 1-1 13, Hill 5-5 1-1 12, Gibson 4-10 2-2 14, Goldwire 3-6 0-0 6, Harkless 2-6 1-2 6, Noland 3-3 1-1 9, J.Groves 2-4 0-0 4, Chargois 2-2 0-0 4, Cortes 1-2 0-0 2, Mason 0-1 0-1 0, Mawein 0-0 0-0 0, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 6-8 70.
Halftime: OU 35-18. 3-Point Goals: UTA 6-21 (Mwamba 2-5, Bischoff 2-6, Talbot 1-3, Azore 1-4, Hoiberg 0-1, Rojas 0-1, Young 0-1), OU 8-21 (Gibson 4-8, Noland 2-2, Hill 1-1, Harkless 1-4, J.Groves 0-1, Goldwire 0-2, T.Groves 0-3). Rebounds: UTA 23 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 6), OU 32 (Gibson 8). Assists: UTA 9 (Talbot 3), OU 19 (Goldwire 6). Total Fouls: UTA 13, OU 16. A: 6,579 (11,562).