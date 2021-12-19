Sooners set tone early in win over Texas-Arlington

OU built an 11-0 lead over the first seven minutes and held that edge the rest of the way.

“I think that’s part of our culture as a team,” Groves said. “How we start a game — the first four minutes and the next four minutes. A huge part of the culture of our team is how we come out defensively. Regardless of whether the offense is going, we’re going to defend no matter what.”

It took a while for OU to get going offensively. Hill added 11 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Goldwire dished a game-high six of the Sooners’ 19 assists.

But a team can ease into a game if it defends with the tenacity OU currently possesses. It hasn’t given up more than 67 points in the last six games.

“I think they’re on top of the (scouting report). They’re communicating and coming in (with) their minds ready to guard,” Moser said.

Texas-Arlington (3-7) wrapped a two-game road trip through the state, which included a 71-62 loss to Oral Roberts on Thursday. They shot 34% against the Sooners (17 for 50). David Azore scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba added 10, but they were the lone Mavericks to score in double figures.