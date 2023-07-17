NASHVILLE, Tennessee — After Oklahoma formally arrives to its new conference home on July 1, 2024, the Sooners won’t have to travel far for their inaugural trip to SEC Media Days next summer.

The 2024 edition of the league’s annual media event will be held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced Monday morning during his opening remarks on Day 1 of this year’s SEC Media days.

“The SEC will light up the Dallas skyline with the colors of the Southeastern Conference,” he said from a ballroom podium inside Nashville’s Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Only weeks after the school makes its official exit from the Big 12 next summer, OU will be back smack dab in the middle of its former conference’s footprint for the Sooners’ first run through SEC Media Days.

Monday marked the start of the SEC’s four-day media event in 2023, a format the league will likely stick to in 2024 when the conference expands to 16 teams with the arrivals of OU and Texas.

Dallas will represent only the fourth all-time host city for SEC Media Days since the event's inception in 1985. Birmingham, Alabama and Atlanta have served as previous hosts prior to this week’s event in Nashville.