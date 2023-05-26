Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ARLINGTON, Texas --- For eight innings, Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson envisioned a polar opposite scenario from the eventual outcome.

With the Sooners holding a two-run lead, the utopic thought of his players herding the pitcher’s mound in celebration after shutting down a Texas Tech offense that scored 24 runs in three games in Norman earlier in the season, flooded the OU dugout on Thursday night at Globe Life Field.

But in baseball, nine innings are played.

For most of that ninth frame, rampant noises from a zealous visitor’s dugout could be heard as OU pitcher Braxton Douthit – a usual Game 1 starter – retired two of his first four batters in the final inning. But four at-bats later, the Sooners left the field with a 10-9 loss to Texas Tech in a Big 12 Tournament winners bracket game.

“(Douthit) got off to a good start,” Johnson said. “We brought him in because of his curve ball. That’s what you have to throw against (Texas Tech).”

The Red Raiders (39-19) had no margin-for-error. A string of quality plate appearances were imperative.

That’s just what they got.

Consecutive two-out singles up the middle from shortstop Tracer Lopez and Nolen Hester tied the game at 9-9. An infield single from center fielder Gage Harrelson loaded the bases with two outs.

Up came third baseman Kevin Bazzell, who up to that point was 0-for-9 in the tournament.

On a 1-1 count, Bazzell jumped on a changeup, sending it in the direction of OU third baseman Wallace Clark. An awkward hop from the ball made a defensive play tough as it bounced over him and into the shallow grounds of left field. By that point, even Harris, who backed up Clark, had no chance of throwing out the baserunner at home.

“At that point, you’ve just got to tip your hat off to (Texas Tech),” Johnson said. “Just for taking momentum. When something negative happened for us, they took the momentum and they ran with it.”

The Sooners (31-25) garnered a 5-0 lead through the 3 ½ innings off four hits and seven free bases.

In the bottom of the fourth, two errors from second baseman Jackson Nicklaus – one coming on a casual pop fly in the shallow outfield – extended the frame for the Red Raider. Four two-out singles trimmed OU’s lead to one run.

“I think the deal with (Nicklaus) there was he’s trying extremely hard,” Johnson said. “When you try too hard in this game you fail a little bit. He played extremely well today except for those couple of errors.”

OU traded runs with Texas Tech in the fifth, before it walked the bases loaded in the sixth. A wild pitch scored center fielder John Spikerman and a sacrifice bunt by shortstop Dakota Harris scored another run. A Bryce Madron single plated a third for the Sooners to attain a four-run cushion through six innings.

“I thought we played really good offense,” Johnson said. “The will of the team was really good and that’s what I watched.”

OU starting pitcher Braden Carmichael exited the game after throwing six innings. The redshirt senior struck out two, allowing nine hits, one walk, five runs – only one earned – and nine hits, tied for the second most surrendered this season.

“I thought we got a really good start out of (Carmichael),” Johnson said. “He was really good, he just kind of ran out of gas there at the end.”

The loss left OU matched up against OSU in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a sixth installment of the Bedlam series this season. The Sooners took the previous matchup 9-5 in the first round. OSU leads the season series 3-2 and has outscored OU 48-25.

With its RPI sitting at 40th nationally after the loss to Texas Tech, Friday’s game with OSU is a must-win. Anything less could result in a shortened season for the Sooners.

TEXAS TECH 10, OU 9

Oklahoma;120;213;000;-;9;7;2

Texas Tech;000;410;203;-;10;17;1

B. Carmichael, Pierce (6), Carsten (7), Douthit (8) and E. Carmichael. Fast, Coombes (4), Rogers (5), Blessie (6), Free (6), Sanders (7) and Maxcey. W: Sanders (3-1). L: Douthit (4-6). T: 3:30. A: 7,442.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.