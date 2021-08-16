Sooners second in AP preseason poll

Oklahoma is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday morning.
It is the Sooners’ highest position since being voted No. 1 prior to the 2011 season.
Defending national champion Alabama is the No. 1 team. The Crimson Tide received 47 first-place votes.
OU earned six first-place votes and finished ahead of Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia in the top five.
The Sooners were No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll.
Other Big 12 schools in the AP poll include No. 7 Iowa State and No. 21 Texas. Oklahoma State received the 26th-most points and sit just outside the preseason poll.
This is the highest preseason spot for Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley. The Sooners have been No. 7 (2017 and 2018), No. 4 (2019) and No. 5 (2020).
The Sooners open the season at Tulane on Sept. 4. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in New Orleans.