Oklahoma continues to be tagged with high expectations.
On Monday, the Sooners were ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. It is OU's highest position since being voted No. 1 prior to the 2011 season.
Defending national champion Alabama is the No. 1 team. The Crimson Tide received 47 first-place votes.
Oklahoma earned six first-place votes and finished ahead of Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia in the top five.
The Sooners are No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll.
Other Big 12 schools in the AP poll include No. 7 Iowa State and No. 21 Texas. Oklahoma State received the 26th-most points and sit just outside the preseason poll.
This is the highest preseason spot for Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley. There have been No. 7 (2017 and 2018), No. 4 (2019) and No. 5 (2020).
The Sooners open the season at Tulane on Sept. 4. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in New Orleans.
A look at OU’s AP Top 25 history, by the numbers:
19
Times that OU has been ranked in the AP preseason top 10 since 2001. The only times it has begun outside the top 10 during that span was 2013 (No. 16) and 2015 (No. 19). OU finished No. 6 in 2013, No. 5 in 2015.
51
Record amount of times that the Sooners have started the AP preseason poll inside the top 10. Ohio Azsxdc State (46) is second while Alabama (40) is third.
37
Record amount of times that OU has started the AP preseason poll inside the top 5. Alabama and Ohio State have hit that mark 30 times each.
10
Oklahoma hasn’t been ranked No. 1 since 2011 in the preseason poll, but has started the season at the position more than any other school. Alabama (which enters 2021 at No. 1) has now appeared at the spot eight times, which ties Ohio State for second.
22
Consecutive seasons that Oklahoma has been ranked in the AP preseason poll. Ohio State is the only school (33) with a longer streak.
6
First-place ballots by Associated Press voters Kirk Bohls (Austin American-Statesman), Chuck Carlton (Dallas Morning News), Rece Davis (ESPN), jack Ebling (WSYM in Lansing, Mich.), Sam McKewon (Omaha World-Herald) and Ryan Pritt (Charleston Gazette-Mail).