Sooners second in AP preseason poll; A by-the-numbers look at their preseason poll history

Oklahoma continues to be tagged with high expectations.

On Monday, the Sooners were ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. It is OU's highest position since being voted No. 1 prior to the 2011 season.

Defending national champion Alabama is the No. 1 team. The Crimson Tide received 47 first-place votes.

Oklahoma earned six first-place votes and finished ahead of Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia in the top five.

The Sooners are No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll.

Other Big 12 schools in the AP poll include No. 7 Iowa State and No. 21 Texas. Oklahoma State received the 26th-most points and sit just outside the preseason poll.

This is the highest preseason spot for Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley. There have been No. 7 (2017 and 2018), No. 4 (2019) and No. 5 (2020).

The Sooners open the season at Tulane on Sept. 4. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in New Orleans.

A look at OU’s AP Top 25 history, by the numbers:

19