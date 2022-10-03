Sooners searching for answers on both sides of the ball as attention turns to Red River meeting with Texas

NORMAN — Jeff Lebby and Ted Roof each stepped to the podium inside the East Stadium Club of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Monday morning. Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator went first, his counterpart on defense next.

Less than 48 hours removed from the Sooners’ most recent loss — a Week 5 thrashing at TCU — the pair of coordinators were met with a smattering of questions much the same as the ones they faced Saturday afternoon in the minutes following OU’s 55-24 defeat in Fort Worth.

One particular question placed to Roof centered specifically on the Sooners’ fledgling run defense. But the first nine words of his response could have applied to any number of the problems facing OU at the moment.

“We have a lot of things to clean up,” Roof, the first-year defensive coordinator, said.

As the Sooners (3-2) turn their focus to Week 6 and their latest trip across the Red River, OU is seeking answers on both sides of the football.

The Sooners’ preparation for an 118th all-time matchup with Texas (3-2) Saturday morning at the Cotton Bowl (11 a.m., ABC) arrives in the backdrop of a pair of ugly losses to open the 2022 conference slate.

OU's holes on defense and its offensive deficiencies were exposed again by the Horned Frogs in Week 5. And after crashing out of the AP Top 25 Sunday, the Sooners opened as five-point underdogs to Texas headed into the matchup which has seen the Sooners take each of the last four meetings. For the first time since 1998, OU and Texas will meet Saturday with neither school ranked in the AP Poll.

Among OU's chief concerns entering Week 6 is the uncertain status surrounding quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The fourth-year passer exited the game and entered concussion protocol following a high hit from TCU's Jamoi Hodge in the second quarter of Saturday's loss. Lebby did not provide an update on Gabriel Monday.

"Coach (Venables) will obviously address it tomorrow at his presser," he said.

In Gabriel's place at TCU, junior Davis Beville went 7-of-16 for 50 yards in the most significant action of his young OU career. If Gabriel is unavailable Saturday in Dallas, OU is prepared to move forward with the Pittsburgh transfer under center.

"It’s our job as coaches to put guys in position for success regardless of who’s out there," Lebby said. "We’ve talked a bunch about that as a unit and as a staff. Regardless of who’s playing, man, our expectation is to play well and play cleaner and play better."

Even without Gabriel, the Sooners' offensive issues extend well beyond the quarterback position.

Redshirt junior rusher Marcus Major did not dress in Week 5 before fellow running back Eric Gray limped off in the second half. After converting on only six of their 18 attempts, OU now sits 61st nationally on third down. And with only three catches between Jalil Farooq (2), Drake Stoops (1) and Theo Wease in Week 5, the troubling trend of the Sooners' lack of production behind leading receiver Marvin Mims is continuing to persist.

"I think the most glaring thing is we did not create explosives in the throw game," Lebby said. "We missed some things that were incredibly frustrating, but that's not who we're going to be and not who we want to be. We've got to be able to connect on some of those things down the field to give ourselves a chance to be more explosive offensively like we want to be."

While Lebby and Co. sorts itself, OU's defense remains an even greater point of focus for yet another week.

Roof on Monday spoke again on a lack of tackling and execution and the three-man front the Sooners deployed again to shaky results against the Horned Frogs. But following a performance which featured three TCU touchdowns of 62 yards or greater, Roof kept his gaze firmly on the explosive plays OU has continued to allow and the errors leading to them.

"We don’t have any coverages where we let guys get behind us like that," Roof explained. "We don’t design coverages like that. Mistakes happen. It was a mistake. Things that can’t happen that we have to get corrected."

After another week of defensive trouble, Roof returned to the same notes of returning to the drawing board and finding fixes. In one particular moment, he offered a refrain that once again could apply to more than just the Sooners' defense as OU searches for answers with Texas waiting on the weekend.

"You have to go back to work," he said. "That’s all I know how to do. No magic bullet or magic dust you throw on it. Hard work and commitment to the process and belief to how we do things."