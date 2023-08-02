Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the Oklahoma men's basketball program wraps up its slate of summer workouts this week, the Sooners roster for the 2023-24 season is now complete.

OU announced the addition of graduate transfer Maks Klanjscek Wednesday afternoon, filling the Sooners' final scholarship opening with the 6-foot-5 guard from Slovenia. A journeyman ball handler who has competed in the Slovenian national youth system, Klanjscek brings shooting ability and guard skills to an OU rotation that's been reshaped ahead of coach Porter Moser's third season inside Lloyd Noble Center.

A native of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Klanjscek spent the 2022-23 season at Houston Christian where he averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 39.9% shooting from the field and 35.2% shooting from 3-point range.

Operating as the Huskies' lead guard, Klanjscek poured in 23.1 points per contest over the final 10 games of his third collegiate season.

"Excited to add Maks to our program," Moser said in a statement. "He is an experienced guard who is a high-level shooter and ball hander. I look forward to him joining us in the fall."

OU will mark Klanjscek's fifth destination since he arrived in the college game ahead of the 2019-20 season.

He began his career at Kansas City before jumping to Salt Lake City Community College the following season and then heading to Maine in 2021-22, where Klanjscek made 21 starts in 28 games played. He started all 32 games for Houston Christian this past season.

Internationally, Klanjscek's experience has come with Slovenia's U-14, U-16 and U-18 teams, including a run with the national team at the 2017 FIBA U18 European Championship.

Klanjscek marks the Sooners' sixth transfer portal addition since the close of the 2022-23 season. With experience and offensive upside, he joins OU's guard depth behind likely starters Milos Uzan and Javian McCollum.

