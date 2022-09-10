Sooners roll Kent State 33-3 after slow start

NORMAN — Brent Venables’ honeymoon period dipped a little somewhere in the second quarter during Oklahoma’s 33-3 win over Kent State.

And then everything was well in just one quarter of football before Saturday night’s crowd of 83,911 in Memorial Stadium.

Sooner Nation was getting antsy as the Mid-America Conference school, which was getting paid $1.5 million for the nonconference visit to Norman, controlled the line of scrimmage and held a 3-0 lead in the final minute before halftime.

But by late in the third quarter, the OU fans were bright with delight — both by the ever-changing points on the scoreboard and the school’s flashy new LED lights which darkened and brightened the stadium after big plays.

The 30-point win will resonate as a blowout across the country but all wasn’t well early in this football game. There will be some question marks understandably posed after witnessing the first half.

The OU program’s transition wasn’t going to be seamless despite how romanticizing Venables’ return to Norman had played out over the past nine months. There always was going to be growing pains.

There were signs of it on in the offensive side.

The running game wasn’t there for the Sooners in the opening half. At intermission, Oklahoma had only managed seven rushing yards on 13 rushes. It’s an embarrassing statistic for anyone, much less the No. 7 team in the country.

OU’s recovery came from the left arm of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the reliable hands of wide receiver Marvin Mims.

The Sooners dodged a bullet when Andrew Glass’ 41-yard field goal attempt was off-target with 1:10 remaining before halftime.

Oklahoma went into two-minute drill mode with Dillon completing five straight passes to get points. Mims caught the final three passes of the scoring drive, highlighted by a 36-yard touchdown reception to seize momentum and a 7-3 lead going into the locker room.

It was like lighting a fuse on a powder keg. OU had four consecutive scoring drives in the third quarter (three touchdowns, one field goal) to maintain control.

Gabriel finished 21-of-28 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Mims set career highs for catches (seven) and yards (163).

OU answered adversity this weekend with the help of a sellout stadium cheering every move.

But nothing came easy in the first half against the Golden Flashes. Nothing will be easy next week in Lincoln when a struggling Nebraska team will get a moment to change the direction of its season.

Saturday was a test that the Sooners passed (literally, thanks to Gabriel and Mims). But crisper play will be needed heading into a tough nonconference game.