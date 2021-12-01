Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Oklahoma may be without a coach, but the college football world continues to churn.

On Wednesday morning, the Big 12 released its 2022 schedule, which completes the Sooners’ 12-game slate.

OU, of course, is headed to the Southeastern Conference. Their first season in the new league has been announced as 2025, but there’s been plenty of speculation that the Sooners could depart as early as 2023. If that occurred, this would be Oklahoma’s final Big 12 season.

After a nonconference schedule that includes home games against UTEP and Kent State, the Sooners will play at Nebraska before beginning Big 12 play.

OU opens with a home game against Kansas State. The OU-Texas game will be on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooners have a Thursday contest scheduled at Iowa State. It will be OU’s first Thursday night game since a 2016 visit to Ames.

Bedlam will be a home contest on Nov. 19 in the regular season’s next-to-last game. OU finishes with a road trip to Texas Tech on Nov. 26.

Sept. 3: UTEP

Sept. 10: Kent State

Sept. 17: at Nebraska