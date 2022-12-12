Sooners recruiting class expands with defensive-minded brothers Dasan and Daeh McCullough

Oklahoma’s commitment list added a pair of defensive-minded siblings on Monday night.

Brothers Dasan and Daeh McCullough announced in separate social media posts that they have pledged to the 2023 recruiting class. Their declarations come nine days before the early signing period begins on Dec. 21.

Dasan McCullough (6-5, 225 pounds) entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after playing one season at Indiana. The outside linebacker registered a team-high four sacks for the Hoosiers.

Daeh McCullough (6-1, 200) is a four-star recruit from South Bend St. Joseph (Indiana). The defensive back flipped his commitment from Cincinnati, where he’d been linked since June 4.

Both players took a recruiting trip to Norman over the weekend.

Dasan McCullough finished with 48 tackles before searching for a new school. He is the third portal commitment in the OU class, joining Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey and South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner, who will return to play for the Sooners.

Daeh McCullough was considered the top-ranked recruit in Cincinnati’s 2023 class, according to On3.

OU now has 23 commitments expected to sign next week. That number balloons to 26 when including the three transfer portal players.