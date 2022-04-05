Sooners rebound with 8-2 win over ORU

NORMAN – Oklahoma didn’t dwell on the past during an 8-2 win over Oral Roberts on Tuesday night.

Just 48 hours earlier, the Sooners took a gut punch after allowing 11 unanswered runs against rival Texas’ rally and got closed out in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Forward thinking was the attitude for OU in the midweek nonconference game.

“It was more of just trying to go out and play good baseball instead of winning or lose the game. Just go out and play good baseball,” Sooners coach Skip Johnson said.

OU (16-10) scored the game’s first five runs — including two in the first inning — to never be threatened in the contest at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Peyton Graham, Blake Robertson and Tanner Tredaway — the number two-three-four hitters in the Sooners’ lineup — blew up offensively. They combined for eight hits on 13 at-bats and totaled seven RBIs.

Graham hit his seventh home run this season, a deep 416-foot shot over the left-field wall in the fifth inning.

“That’s what they should do, right?” Johnson said, before adding, “we don’t really expect them to do that. Just go have a good at-bat. The fans expect them to do that. But we just want them to have a quality at-bat and be themselves. Just stay within themselves and have good at-bats.”

Robertson (triple) and Tredaway (single) produced run-scoring hits in the first inning. Graham added an RBI single in the second before hitting his homer in the fifth. Jimmy Crooks tripled on a ball lost in the lights to make it 5-0 after five innings.

Braden Carmichael (2-0) took the win for OU. He worked four innings and only allowed one hit. He battled out of trouble in the first inning. After getting the first two batters out, he walked the bases loaded before drawing a groundout.

“I didn’t think he had his stuff on the first couple of batters,” Johnson said. “He settled in a little bit … he let the distractions of the hitter bother him instead of the priority of throwing the ball to the mitt. You have to just throw the ball to the mitt because you can’t control the outcome. All you can control is what you can control and your priority is throwing the ball to the mitt.”

OU’s three-run seventh inning closed the home team’s scoring. Tredaway had a run-scoring single, Crooks had a sacrifice fly and then Tredaway scored on a wild pitch.

ORU runs came in the seventh (Jake McMurray hit into a fielder’s choice) and ninth (Mac McCroskey’s groundout).

The Golden Eagles (17-11) have now lost three of four games, including a rare Summit League home series loss against Omaha last weekend.

“You have momentum throughout the season,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said. “Right now, we’re on the wrong side of that momentum. Early, we had some days where we were really good offensively. And, you know, the last couple of times out we haven’t been very good.

“You kind of try to stay even keel and you understand that the next time out is a new day. That’s how we’re going to approach it.”

ORU will get its longest break since the season began. The Golden Eagles are off for a week until traveling to Missouri State next Tuesday.

“We’re going to take a couple of days off at some point and hopefully kind of refresh, reset and get ready to go for the back end of the season," Folmar said.

Oklahoma 8, Oral Roberts 2

ORU;000;000;101;--;2;6;0

OU;210;020;30X;--;8;10;1

Wolf, Archambo (1), Fowler (7), Ronan (8), Denton (8) and Jones; Carmichael, Atwood (5), Sundloff (7), Campbell (7), Miller (9) and Crooks. 2B: McMurray, Tredaway. 3B: Robertson, Crooks. HR: Graham. W: Carmichael (2-0). L: Wolf (0-2).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.