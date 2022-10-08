Sooners reach low point as Longhorns celebrate 49-0 blowout

DALLAS — There was nowhere for Oklahoma to hide on Saturday.

Before the Sooners’ historic 49-0 loss to Texas, many doubted the team’s chances because of quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s injury status and downward momentum following disturbing losses to Kansas State and TCU.

During the seven-touchdown massacre, Longhorn fans celebrated every second while exorcising four straight defeats to their bitter rival.

After the mess inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium, OU coaches and players tried to describe what’s gone wrong moments after UT players planted the Texas flag at the 50-yard line.

Long gone is the Golden Hat, which is destined for Austin for the first time since 2018. Also vanished is the luster of Oklahoma football, which has dropped three straight games for the first time since 1998.

Saturday also marked the first time that OU has been shut out since that season, which also was the final year of John Blake’s tenure.

It’s not just losing that has become a concern. It’s the way things are happening at the midway point of Brent Venables’ first season as head coach.

“Adversity and the failure and the losing can divide a team quickly. You see it all the time. Or it’s people making a choice. It’s literally that easy. I believe in this. I have that unshakable belief in what we’re doing,” Venables said.

“Again, responsibility goes everywhere. Guys know what’s real and they have some accountability and I know we’ve got the right guys. They’ll know how to respond.”

OU (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big 12) has nowhere to go but up.

To put things in historical view for OU fans (and some may want to shield their eyes).

• The 49-0 deficit marked the worst shutout loss in OU history, regardless of opponent;

• Oklahoma has now lost two straight games by 30-plus points for the first time in school history;

• It’s the Sooners’ worst loss to Texas in the 118-game history between the schools. The previous mark was 33 points;

• OU begins Big 12 play at 0-3 for the first time since 1998;

• Oklahoma managed just 195 yards of total offense, which is the fewest since registering 171 yards in a 45-12 loss to Texas in 2005.

Gabriel’s absence didn’t help an offense that was looking to bounce back from last week’s 55-24 setback at TCU. The quarterback went through pregame warmups but emerged from the locker room in street clothes after remaining in concussion protocol.

Davis Beville got the start and struggled. Six different players — including four Wildcat quarterbacks — took snaps. The offense managed only 53 yards during Beville’s 26 plays at quarterback.

The defense allowed 7.2 yards per play and seven touchdown drives (including five that were 76 yards or more).

Venables mentioned more than once that the team had been “scarred up” from past seasons. Fresh wounds are being absorbed and the team needs to find a way to recover.

“It’s a really important thing to just stay together as a team. We’re all we’ve got and all we need, quite honestly. It’s one of those things where ‘OK, what’s the outside world saying about us?’ None of that matters,” Reggie Grimes said. “What are we telling ourselves? We’re still Oklahoma. At the end of the day that’s all we have, that’s all we need. You talk about instilling confidence back in the young guys, it’s more of a re-learning, a re-understanding of the fact that we are still who we say we are. We still are the ballplayers that we had then.

“It’s just a matter of doing the little things right and making your plays, making your layups as coach Venables says. But we are still who we say we are.”