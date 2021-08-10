Sooners ranked No. 3; Cowboys No. 22 in USA Today AFCA Top 25 Coaches’ preseason poll

Oklahoma is No. 3 in the USA Today AFCA Top 25 Coaches’ preseason poll released on Tuesday morning.

The Sooners are behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson in voting by a panel of 65 college football coaches.

The Crimson Tide received 63 first-place votes. OU picked up the other two first-place votes.

Oklahoma State is No. 22 in the preseason poll.

High expectations have been placed on the Sooners, who have won six consecutive Big 12 championships.

The Big 12 was represented by four schools: OU, No. 8 Iowa State, No. 19 Texas and Oklahoma State.

The Associated Press preseason poll will be released on Monday.​

