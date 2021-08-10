Sooners ranked No. 3; Cowboys No. 22 in USA Today AFCA Top 25 Coaches’ preseason poll

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's team has high expectations this season.
Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy speaks to media during day two of Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Oklahoma is No. 3 in the USA Today AFCA Top 25 Coaches’ preseason poll released on Tuesday morning.
The Sooners are behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson in voting by a panel of 65 college football coaches.
The Crimson Tide received 63 first-place votes. OU picked up the other two first-place votes.
Oklahoma State is No. 22 in the preseason poll.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
High expectations have been placed on the Sooners, who have won six consecutive Big 12 championships.
The Big 12 was represented by four schools: OU, No. 8 Iowa State, No. 19 Texas and Oklahoma State.
The Associated Press preseason poll will be released on Monday.
Featured video: OU's Lincoln Riley on future of Bedlam series
Throwback Tulsa: A look back at OU's Big 12 football championship game berths
2000 Big 12 Championship (W)
2002 Big 12 Championship (W)
2003 Big 12 Championship (L)
2004 Big 12 Championship (W)
2006 Big 12 Championship (W)
2007 Big 12 Championship (W)
2008 Big 12 Championship (W)
2010 Big 12 Championship (W)
2017 Big 12 Championship (W)
2018 Big 12 Championship (W)
2019 Big 12 Championship (W)
2020 Big 12 Championship (W)
Other Big 12 championships
When is this year's Big 12 championship game?
Digital Editor's Offer: $1 for six months
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!