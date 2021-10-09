Sooners rally from huge deficit, beat Longhorns on late Brooks touchdown

Related content links
DALLAS — Just call it Sooner Magic.
Oklahoma overcame an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter to grab an unlikely 55-48 win over Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
Kennedy Brooks had a 33-yard touchdown run with three seconds left to give OU a victory. It was a run meant to set up a final field goal but ended up being a touchdown.
Backup quarterback Caleb Williams took over for Spencer Rattler late in the second quarter and led his team to seven scores in nine drives including the game winner.
Brooks had 25 carries for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
Williams is 15-of-24 passing for 211 yards. He also rushed for 88 yards, including g a 66-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
