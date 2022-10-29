Sooners put it all together on defense in Week 9 for most complete Big 12 performance

AMES, Iowa — If there had been a checklist for a path to a successful Saturday for Oklahoma's defense before kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium, it likely would have included the following:

• Limit Cyclones playmaker Xavier Hutchinson.

• Make sure Iowa State’s Big-12 worst rushing attack stays down.

• Produce takeaways like the Sooners did against Kansas in Week 7.

OU took care of all three on the road Saturday. The result? Its most complete defensive performance in conference play.

“Aggressiveness. Physicality. Toughness. You gotta have that,” Brent Venables said afterward. “Those things travel well. Our guys brought it and had the right mindset.”

With a suffocating run defense, interceptions by Woodi Washington, Justin Broiles and Danny Stutsman and a career-high 14 tackles from linebacker DaShaun White, the Sooners secured a win with the help of the defense in Week 9. And for a defense so frequently gashed in its first four conference games, the balanced performance in Saturday’s 27-13 victory came as a confidence boost with OU now staring down the final four games of its 2022 season.

“Coach Venables has kind of preached that we’ve got to play well to beat good teams and I think we played really well today,” said White, who topped a previous career-best of 10 tackles in the win.

Concern No. 1 for the Sooners coming into Saturday would have centered on containing Hutchinson, the redshirt senior who began the day ranked eighth nationally in receiving yards.

The Cyclones went to Hutchinson early and often, targeting him 17 times altogether, and the two-time All-Big 12 pass catcher was plenty productive in his fourth 10-reception game of the season. But with a rotating cast of defensive backs in the secondary, OU managed to limit one of the nation's top receivers to to 72 yards, his lowest yardage total this fall.

"He got his catches," said defensive coordinator Ted Roof. "But what we didn’t want him to do was let him beat us over the top, which he’s done many times this season. We have a lot of respect for him. I thought our guys did a good job with him.

“But it all started with stopping the run. When we stopped the run, they became one dimensional."

Saturday's matchup pitted the conference's bottom-ranked run defense against its least-productive rushing attack. Advantage? Sooners.

OU held the hosts to nine first-half rushing yards and capped the Cyclones to 2.4 yards per carry in the 14-point win. The Sooners smothered running backs Cartevious Norton and Jirehl Brock, who combined for 49 yards on 22 carries while quarterback Hunter Dekkers led the Cyclones with 31 yards on four attempts.

The 66 rushing yards OU conceded were their fewest allowed to a Big 12 opponent since it held Iowa State to 51 yards on the ground last November.

"We did a great job of just setting up a wall and when guys came free we made tackles," White said. "We didn’t miss a lot of tackles today either."

The Sooners' work against Hutchinson and its success against the run were critical. But most crucial were turnovers created that swung the pendulum in OU's direction.

Washington set the tone early with his lunging interception second pass attempt on the day. And in the fourth quarter, as the Cyclones chipped into the Sooners lead, it was the interceptions on back-to-back possessions from Broiles and Stutsman that sealed OU's fifth win of the season.

“It definitely feels great for us to come out and get two turnovers against a tough Iowa State team and to finish the game is always good," Washington said.

Afterward, Roof reiterated that the Sooners still have a long way to go. But for a defense so often exposed over the last month, Saturday's showing offered signs of progress.

"I think it’s going to be a great spark for us," Washington said.