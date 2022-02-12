Sooners push No. 8 Kansas to the wire before losing 71-69

Goldwire had 20 and Tanner Groves 19 for the Sooners. Elijah Harless had 12 points and Jalen Hill had 10.

Groves hit four of his first eight 3-point attempts, but Kansas freshman Zach Clemence, who had missed six weeks with a broken toe, caused him to miss his last three attempts.

"He was the only big who could hedge a ball screen and get back to Groves," Self said. "I thought our best chance to win was with Zach. I think he played a big role in us winning."

Neither team got much production from its bench. Oklahoma had just eight points for its reserves, while Kansas had only three.

McCormack's hook shot from the baseline with 14:23 left in the second half gave the Jayhawks a 46-45 edge, their first lead since 11-9. Oklahoma pulled away again by five points, but Clemence hit a 3 with 7:01 left to give Kansas the lead — those were the only points off the KU bench.

Braun's basket moments later gave Kansas a three-point lead. Agbaji hit the front end of a one-and-one and Braun hit a layup late in the shot clock, capping an 11-0 run and giving the Jayhawks their largest lead of the game at 63-57 with 3:50 left in the game. Oklahoma went nearly seven minutes without scoring a point.