Sooners pick up transfer from Tennessee defensive back

Keshawn Lawrence, a defensive back on Tennessee’s 2020 football team, announced he is transferring to Oklahoma.

Lawrence, who is from Nashville, was ranked the No. 6 safety in the country in his recruiting class by 247Sports. He made his Oklahoma decision public on Monday afternoon.

The 6-2, 200-pounder played in all 10 games for the Vols last season as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor. He ended with eight tackles and a pass breakup.

Lawrence is the second former Tennessee player to choose OU. Offensive lineman Wanya Morris announced last week of his intention to play for the Sooners.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.