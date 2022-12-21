Sooners pick up signing day addition from three-star Florida DL Markus Strong

Markus Strong, a three-star defensive lineman who entered the early signing period as one of the top uncommitted players in the state of Florida, signed with Oklahoma Wednesday morning.

Strong missed his entire junior season in 2021 with a torn ACL. As a result, he began his senior season with little hype and few offers before interest picked up during his senior season this the fall. Strong received an offer from OU on Oct. 30 and others came rolling in from programs including West Virginia, Louisville, Kansas, Houston and Georgia Tech.

Strong took an official visit to Norman last weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound recruit joins a crowded collection of defensive linemen in a Sooners' 2023 class that includes five-star edge Adepoju Adebawore, four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc and fellow three-stars Taylor Wein and Ashton Sanders.

Strong played in both the tackle and edge spots at Union County High School in Lake Butler, Florida, and brings versatility with him to Norman.