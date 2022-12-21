Sooners pick up signing day addition from three-star Florida DL Markus Strong

Markus Strong, a three-star defensive lineman who entered the early signing period as one of the top uncommitted players in the state of Florida, signed with Oklahoma Wednesday morning.
Chosen for your humility and strong work ethic. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @Markus_Strong2! 🧬 https://t.co/c6SmB6geYT#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/jYP5ImwZOO— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022
Strong missed his entire junior season in 2021 with a torn ACL. As a result, he began his senior season with little hype and few offers before interest picked up during his senior season this the fall. Strong received an offer from OU on Oct. 30 and others came rolling in from programs including West Virginia, Louisville, Kansas, Houston and Georgia Tech.
People are also reading…
Strong took an official visit to Norman last weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound recruit joins a crowded collection of defensive linemen in a Sooners' 2023 class that includes five-star edge Adepoju Adebawore, four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc and fellow three-stars Taylor Wein and Ashton Sanders.
Strong played in both the tackle and edge spots at Union County High School in Lake Butler, Florida, and brings versatility with him to Norman.
OK Preps Extra podcast: Lots of player interest from Power 5 schools
In this Series
December Signing Day: Follow all our TU, OSU, OU and high school coverage here
-
Updated
Sooners sign all 23 recruits currently committed to OU's 2023 class Wednesday morning
-
Updated
Meet Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class with fast facts of the newcomers
-
Updated
‘The complete package’: Five-star Sooners QB commit Jackson Arnold is ready for his next chapter
- 13 updates