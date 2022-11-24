Sooners pick up Notre Dame transfer to boost defensive line

Oklahoma’s busy recruiting week continued with a Thanksgiving Day commitment at a position of need.

Jacob Lacey, a defensive tackle at Notre Dame, announced his intention to transfer to OU next season.

The 6-1, 280-pounder entered the portal on Oct. 6 after appearing in four games for the Irish this past season. He has 24 games of experience over the past four years with 35 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Lacey appears to have two years of eligibility remaining, which would include a redshirt this season for appearing in four or less games as well as an allowed COVID season.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke about Lacey shortly after the player's decision to leave the Irish.

“Jacob Lacey was a great player. (He) did a lot of great things for us,” Freeman said. “But it’s a deep position. He’s no longer a part of the team. He will look to transfer probably at the end of the season after the semester is over.

“He made a decision that ultimately, he felt was best for him and we respect that. We love Jacob. The best thing about it is he leaves here with a degree in hand. That’s what I want for these young men, that if you decide to leave in hopes of going somewhere and playing more, don’t waste this opportunity to earn a degree from this university. He’s got that.”

Lacy’s top game this season was against Cal, when he registered two of the Irish’s six sacks.

The Sooners now have 24 verbal commitments to its 2023 recruiting class, including four defensive players in the past five days. Lacey joins defensive tackle Ashton Sanders, defensive end Taylor Wein and defensive back Kendel Dolby as pledges this week.